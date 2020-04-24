earth day
Express photo by Willy Cook

Amber and Gabe Avila of Hailey celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22, by planting some homemade seed bombs at their hometown Draper Preserve. Each “bomb” is made from a mixture of clay, composted soil and different species of native flower seeds. Wednesday was the 50th anniversary of this ecofriendly holiday, observed around the world. Though coronavirus forced the cancellation of largescale anniversary celebrations, the holiday came as a reminder of each individual’s ability to help the Earth.

