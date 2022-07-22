Moose fire

An aerial view of the Moose Fire near Salmon on July 17. It has since topped 12,000 acres.

 Courtesy of InciWeb

A red flag warning remains in effect in the southern half of Blaine County today, July 22, as two large wildfires continue to burn north and south of the Wood River Valley.

The warning, which signifies extreme fire danger, was issued by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon due to a combination of strong wind gusts and humidity levels as low as 8% across much of south-central Idaho.

It initially began Thursday morning as a fire weather watch covering Blaine, Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka counties, but by afternoon had expanded to include Custer, Lemhi and Gooding counties and the Sawtooth and Salmon-Challis National Forests.

