A red flag warning remains in effect in the southern half of Blaine County today, July 22, as two large wildfires continue to burn north and south of the Wood River Valley.
The warning, which signifies extreme fire danger, was issued by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon due to a combination of strong wind gusts and humidity levels as low as 8% across much of south-central Idaho.
It initially began Thursday morning as a fire weather watch covering Blaine, Lincoln, Jerome and Minidoka counties, but by afternoon had expanded to include Custer, Lemhi and Gooding counties and the Sawtooth and Salmon-Challis National Forests.
Bray Fire near Gooding approaches containment
Between Tuesday and Thursday, the Bray Fire west of Gooding had grown from around 12,000 acres to 20,000 acres. The Bureau of Land Management’s most recent update on Wednesday indicated that the human-caused brush fire would be fully contained by Thursday night, meaning its fire perimeter would be secured with dozer lines, hemming in further growth.
The fire ignited Monday afternoon about 40 miles southeast of Bellevue and has spread as far south as Tea Kettle Cave in Bliss and as far east as Dry Creek. It has also approached farms along the Big Wood River outside of Gooding, according to satellite mapping.
Forest Service anticipates Moose Fire growth
The Moose Fire, which ignited Sunday afternoon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, grew from 12,240 acres as of Tuesday morning to 20,650 acres Thursday morning, according to federal incident management system InciWeb.
The wildfire was reported by the U.S. Forest Service at 4 p.m. Sunday as a 300-acre blaze along both sides of the North Fork Salmon River in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
The fire prompted the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office to issue evacuation orders for residents from North Fork to Tower Creek, but those orders had been rolled back to requests to prepare for evacuation.
An evacuation center has been established at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church with cots, food, showers and pet assistance available for residents affected by the fire, according to the Lemhi County website.
Over 500 crew members and four helicopters were on scene Thursday fighting the fire, which was exhibiting “extreme” behavior with “uphill runs, short crown runs, and long range spotting,” according to InciWeb.
Growth is expected Friday, the site said.
To minimize the impact to recreational users coming off the Middle Fork Salmon River, pilot cars are escorting vehicles from the Middle Fork of the Salmon River take-out and Main Salmon River launch site, the Salmon-Challis National Forest stated. ￼
