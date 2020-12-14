The Sawtooth Society is still looking to fund recreation-related projects in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area this winter through its Goat License Plate Fund grants program.
Any nonprofits, governmental agencies or other entities or individuals operating in the SNRA can send in a grant application, due Dec. 31.
The program—which is funded by proceeds from Idaho license plates featuring mountain goats—doles out around $45,000 annually.
One recent noteworthy project was a proposal by the Wood River Amateur Radio Club to upgrade repeaters near Galena and Bald Mountain.
“By providing communications training and repeater maintenance, the work of the WRARC is an asset to backcountry travelers who enjoy the SNRA,” the Sawtooth Society stated in a recent news release. “Additional Goat Plate projects have included replacing the Redfish Inlet bridge, installing interpretive display at Billy’s Bridge, and upgrading emergency defibrillators for the Salmon River Clinic.”
To apply for a Goat License Plate grant, or to purchase a goat plate, visit www.sawtoothsociety.org. Questions can be directed to Sawtooth Society Executive Director Kathryn Grohusky at 208-721-1495.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In