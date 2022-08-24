Editor’s Note: This story is the second part of a series covering the past, present and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which was created by an act of Congress on Aug. 22, 1972. The first installment was published on Aug. 17.

During the late 1960s, a long debate over conservation of the Sawtooth Mountains and surrounding area was coming to an end. Yet continued actions at the highest levels of government would continue to have impacts on the region well into the 21st Century.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area established in 1972 as a compromise between interest groups

Plans for a dense housing development—that was partially built out—as well as for an airstrip and commercial center, were scrapped from the Sawtooth Valley when the Sawtooth National Recreation Area was established.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments