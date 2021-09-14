Despite "very high" fire danger in the Sawtooth National Forest on Tuesday, the Forest Service announced that it would be lifting Stage One fire restrictions on Friday, September 17.
The restrictions, which became effective July 2, prohibit campfires and smoking near flammable vegetation.
“With summer coming to an end and cooler temperatures arriving, Stage One Fire Restrictions will be lifted,” the Forest Service stated Tuesday. “Fire managers would like to remind the public there still exists the potential for wildfire and, even with fire restriction being lifted, the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating.”
In "very high" fire danger, fires can start from most causes, the Forest Service stated earlier this summer.
“These fires can spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition,” the Forest Service said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Is this for “real”?????
Stupid given the current situation and forecast--keep it all shut down until the rains start.
Time to replace the fire managers. Are they just plain stupid or are they ignorant. I the taxpayer is paying to have fires put out by morons and the forest service see a golden lamb in in it in the way of money.
Every quote by the USFS in this article is unbelievable. We are a little over a month away from escaping the worst drought and fire season ever. Why on earth would they lift the existing fire restrictions.
All the new people in usfs are mtn. Bikers and hunters and also drive like Cr** . So the pressure from them .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In