The Sawtooth and Salmon-Challis National Forests switched to “very high” wildfire potential over the weekend.

 Photo courtesy U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest

Despite "very high" fire danger in the Sawtooth National Forest on Tuesday, the Forest Service announced that it would be lifting Stage One fire restrictions on Friday, September 17.

The restrictions, which became effective July 2, prohibit campfires and smoking near flammable vegetation.

“With summer coming to an end and cooler temperatures arriving, Stage One Fire Restrictions will be lifted,” the Forest Service stated Tuesday. “Fire managers would like to remind the public there still exists the potential for wildfire and, even with fire restriction being lifted, the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating.”

In "very high" fire danger, fires can start from most causes, the Forest Service stated earlier this summer.

“These fires can spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition,” the Forest Service said.

