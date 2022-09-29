Jake Strohmeyer

The U.S. Forest Service has named Jake Strohmeyer as the Sawtooth National Forest’s new forest supervisor.

Strohmeyer—who takes the reins from outgoing supervisor Jim DeMaagd—will be tasked with protecting forest resources, overseeing forest expenditures and taking feedback from state and local representatives, concerned citizens and members of Congress, according to a Sept. 16 press release.

He will also oversee timber harvesting, prescribed burns, invasive plant control and other management actions across the forest, which spans more than 2 million acres from northern Utah to Stanley.

