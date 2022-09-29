The U.S. Forest Service has named Jake Strohmeyer as the Sawtooth National Forest’s new forest supervisor.
Strohmeyer—who takes the reins from outgoing supervisor Jim DeMaagd—will be tasked with protecting forest resources, overseeing forest expenditures and taking feedback from state and local representatives, concerned citizens and members of Congress, according to a Sept. 16 press release.
He will also oversee timber harvesting, prescribed burns, invasive plant control and other management actions across the forest, which spans more than 2 million acres from northern Utah to Stanley.
“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility for managing the Sawtooth National Forest," Strohmeyer stated, "and I am looking forward to getting to know our partners, state agency personnel, congressional legislators, county and city representatives, and communities that use and enjoy the Forest."
Strohmeyer began work with the U.S. Forest Service in 1994 as a firefighter on the Boise National Forest and took a several other positions on the Panhandle, Nez Perce and Salmon-Challis National Forests, according to the press release.
Prior to his nomination, Strohmeyer served six years as District Ranger for the Boise National Forest’s northernmost Cascade Ranger District, addressing not only forest health issues—like beetle attacks and excess dry fuels—but also rapidly growing recreation use.
“We are thrilled that Jake has accepted the position to lead the Sawtooth National Forest. He will bring a wealth of experience to the position,” stated Mary Farnsworth, regional forester for the U.S. intermountain region. “He’s had a successful career in the Forest Service with an extensive background in forest management. I know that his leadership will serve the Sawtooth National Forest well.”
Before working for the Boise National Forest, Strohmeyer worked for the Payette National Forest, guiding large-scale mining exploration projects and collaborative landscape-restoration projects.
During his time with the Sawtooth National Forest, DeMaagd ordered fire restrictions, passed a strict "bear safe" food storage order and managed campsite closures during the pandemic, among other tasks.
