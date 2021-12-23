The Sawtooth National Forest is seeking grant funding from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to complete several trail-repair projects in the Ketchum Ranger District and Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
In the Ranger District, the Forest Service has proposed “heavy” trail maintenance on over 170 miles of motorized and nonmotorized trails beginning in October 2022.
“Heavy trail maintenance will include reconstructing drainage features, replacing water bars with rolling grade dips, rehabilitating braided (parallel) sections of tread, realigning short trail sections out of riparian areas and full benching sections of tread that have sloughed,” the Forest Service stated on Sunday.
In the SNRA, the Forest Service is looking to repair the 2.5-mile Rough Creek-Skyline mountain bike trail near Lookout Mountain east of Stanley. It also hopes to improve over 100 miles of motorbike and ATV trails in the White Cloud, Smoky, Boulder, Sawtooth and Salmon River mountains.
The Rough Creek-Skyline trail has been “heavily eroded with sections of steep gullies, trenches, and sloughing tread,” the Forest noted, and the SNRA’s Boulder Chain Lakes Trail in the Cecil D. Andrus Wilderness is also in need of a replacement turnpike—that is, a raised portion of trail designed to traverse wet ground.
General work on motorized and nonmotorized trails in the SNRA would include removing trees, realigning trails, clearing brush, improving signs, repairing trail tread, reconstructing switchbacks and improving drainage.
“These improvements will ... resolve hazardous travel conditions and prevent damage to water quality and other resources,” the Forest Service stated.
IDPR funding comes from the sale of a variety of boating, recreation and off-road vehicle stickers, according to the Forest Service. Each grant award would require matching funds or in-kind contributions.
The Forest Service is seeking public comments on its proposals. To be most helpful, comments should be submitted by Jan. 16. Comments or questions on the Ketchum Ranger District trail proposals should be directed to Zach Poff at zachary.poff@usda.gov, Justin Blackstead at justin.blackstead@usda.gov or by phone at 208-622-5371.
Feedback on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area proposals should be directed to Caitlin Frawley at caitlin.frawley@usda.gov, by phone at 208-774-3032 or via mail to Sawtooth National Recreation Area, 5 North Fork Canyon Road, Ketchum, ID 83340. ￼
