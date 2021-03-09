The Sawtooth National Forest is seeking public comment this month on its proposed forest-wide Prescribed Fire Restoration Project, which would authorize prescribed burns ranging from 10 to 10,000 acres.
The project aims to “increase the pace and scale of prescribed burning on lands ... to increase resiliency of existing vegetation, restore a more natural ecological function, improve ecosystem health and wildlife habitat, reduce the risk of uncharacteristic wildlife, and improve firefighter and public safety,” the Forest Service stated on Feb. 25.
Prescribed burns would take place over the next two decades as funding allows, with annual treatments limited to 50,000 acres in total.
“Prescribed burning would be conducted within established guidelines, law, regulation, and policy,” the Forest Service stated. “This proposed project would not authorize burning in designated wilderness, recommended wilderness, research natural areas, or pinyon pine stands.”
A full description of the project can be found at https://bit.ly/2N6ELPO. Comments should be submitted to the Forest Service by March 28, either electronically at https://bit.ly/2N4G6Xk or by regular mail to the Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor’s Office, Attn: Prescribed Fire Project Comments, 370 American Ave., Jerome, ID 83338.
Questions can be directed to Environmental Coordinator Christine Handler at christine.handler@usda.gov.
Wow , you closed this off to wood cutters for years .. that’s good wood someone could utilize for their homes . What happened to the “eco” friendly folks whom wanted the forest animals to have homes . You people are amazing .
