With over two dozen campgrounds now open in the Sawtooth National Forest—and nearly all reservation-only campsites booked as of Thursday morning—Forest Service employees are bracing for another year of record crowds beginning this holiday weekend.
In a series of online public service announcements this week, the Forest Service has been reminding visitors to pack out their trash, store waste correctly and fully extinguish their campfires.
Two wildfires have already burned on the Sawtooth National Forest this month: the 42-acre Elk Fire near Stanley and the 20-acre Wahlstrom Fire near Burley. At the foot of the Sawtooths, Trap Creek Campground—which would have been open by now—remains closed due to damaged vegetation from last summer’s 2,600-acre wildfire in the area.
The forest’s campaign theme this year: “It’s up to you.”
“We must all be vigilant when it comes to campfires,” the Forest Service stated Tuesday. “Make sure before you leave even for just a few minutes that the coals are cool to the touch.”
Twenty-seven developed campgrounds are open in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, including the popular Redfish Lake recreation complex campgrounds, such as Outlet and Point campgrounds, and the more local Wood River, North Fork and Easley campgrounds.
As of Thursday morning, all of Outlet Campground’s 19 sites were booked for the weekend. Only one of 17 sites was available at Point Campground, and six out of 64 sites were available at nearby Glacier View Campground along Redfish Lake Creek. To make a reservation, visit bit.ly/3bTENDS and click on “view by availability grid” or call 877-444-6777.
Many campsites in the SNRA are first-come, first-served, however, meaning campers must physically arrive to stake out a site. Those include most of Sunny Gulch Campground’s 45 sites north of Redfish Lake, 31 sites at Grandjean Campground near the border of the Sawtooth Wilderness, 24 sites at Stanley Lake, 23 sites at Sockeye Campground on Redfish Lake, 16 sites at North Fork Campground, 15 sites at Mormon Bend Campground along the Salmon River and 13 sites at Chinook Bay Campground on Little Redfish Lake.
Nightly fees range from $18-$22 for single-vehicle campsites and $36-44 for double-vehicle sites, according to the Sawtooth National Forest.
Know before you go
Rangers will be out enforcing dog-leash and dog-waste pick-up regulations in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area this weekend, particularly at nearby Boundary Campground and Adams Gulch and Trail Creek trailheads within the Ketchum Ranger District. Dogs must be leashed at campgrounds, picnic areas and adjacent trailheads; to check regulations, visit recreation.gov.
New this year is the SNRA’s 10-day stay limit—in effect since May 1—which requires campers to move a minimum of 30 miles after 10 days in a 30-day period. A food storage order is also in effect in the SNRA to prevent human-bear interactions, requiring campers and day users to store food and toiletries in locked vehicles or bear-resistant containers. Violating the order could result in a fine of $5,000.
“Visitors to the Sawtooth National Forest are encouraged to bring their own drinking water and be prepared to haul their trash back home,” the Forest Service stated.
While the sites are free, dispersed camping comes with stricter fire and waste-disposal regulations. Campfires are prohibited anywhere in the SNRA’s Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness above 8,800 feet in elevation due to limited wood availability, and in the Sawtooth Wilderness all campfires must be on a fire pan or gas stove. Campfires are also prohibited within 200 yards of Sawtooth Lake, Goat Lake and Alpine Lake near Iron Creek, Alpine and Saddleback lakes in the Redfish drainage and Scenic Lakes, as well as the developed Stanley Lake Campground.
“Use of gas stoves is highly recommended. If you must build a fire, use only dead and down wood,” the Forest Service stated.
At designated dispersed campsites, which are marked with tent symbols on posts, showering and washing dishes is prohibited within 150 feet of lakes and streams, and human waste must be buried at least 100 feet from water sources in holes 6-8 inches deep and covered with soil.
“Even ‘biodegradable’ soap pollutes. … [K]eep bacteria out of water sources and protect fragile lake and stream shores,” the Forest Service stated.
The locations of dispersed camping sites can be found on the Sawtooth National Forest’s motor vehicle map at bit.ly/3wABRDS.
