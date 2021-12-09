With heavy snow accumulations of between 6 and 24 inches forecast this weekend, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center will begin issuing its daily backcountry avalanche forecasts starting Monday, Dec. 13, the center announced on Thursday.
One main development this winter is the center's expanded 2-million-acre forecast area—up from last season's 1.15 million acres—which now include additional terrain on the Sawtooth, Boise, and Salmon-Challis National Forests near Banner Summit, Stanley, Smiley Creek, Atlanta, and Carey.
"Thanks to support from the Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, we have the required staffing to cover our expanded forecast area," the center stated Thursday. "This recent expansion nearly doubled our coverage area."
Funding from Friends of the SAC, the Nicholas Martin Jr. Family Foundation and the Ferris and Minor families this year also helped the center improve navigation on its website, www.sawtoothavalanche.com. (Of note: the site's new "one-stop-shop" trip planner tool allows users to select a location of their choosing and instantly view an avalanche forecast, observations about recent avalanche activity and area weather conditions.)
"We anticipate storms to produce enough snow to issue forecasts for all zones in the coming days. Forecasts are issued each morning by 7:30 a.m. and are available on the website as well as by email subscription," the center stated.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center will begin posting "weekend update” videos every Friday starting on Dec. 17. This year, the Express will also publish a QR code in its sports pages connecting to Avalanche Center forecasts. And, local radio stations KECH 95.3 FM or KDPI 88.5 FM will also share updated avalanche forecasts on Wednesday morning.
Observations about an avalanche or weak snow layers can be posted on the SAC website, emailed to info@sawtoothavalanche.com or texted to 208-481-5921.
"Backcountry users can use the hashtag #sawtoothavy on Instagram and Twitter when posting about their day or send a Facebook message to @sawtoothavy. Interested users can also follow the #sawtoothavy hashtag to see what others are observing in the backcountry," the center stated.
"If you’re out sliding and riding in the hills, please let us know what you’re seeing, even if you don’t trigger any avalanches."
