The Salmon‐Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley.
The trails lie within the Forest Service Central Idaho Complex Trail Maintenance Priority Area, one of 15 areas in the country identified by the agency as priority areas for trail maintenance.
The Forest is requesting $18,500 from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP) and $5,200 from the Off‐Road Motor Vehicle (ORMV) Fund to pay a temporary seasonal employee and purchase associated equipment that would include a dirt bike, safety gear, and supplies such as a chainsaw, fuel, and a loading ramp to support this project.
Would Matching Funds for non-motorized trail crew work be too much to ask for?
