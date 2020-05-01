Spring has sprung in full force across the Wood River Valley, the warm weather accompanied by many a chirping bird.
Though COVID-19 restrictions have greatly limited public activity, there is no need for avid birders to forgo their favorite activity.
Recognizing the great outdoors as an ideal antidote to overdoses of screen-time and cabin fever, The Sage School—a sixth- to 12th-grade school in Hailey that focuses on a human ecology curriculum—has just launched a new game to bring people together while simultaneously maintaining safe distances: Birding Bingo.
Sage School teacher Nathan Kolar oversees an extensive birding curriculum during the normal school year and has transitioned to virtual teaching during isolation. Now, Kolar is expanding to include the entire community.
Using the bingo card printed above, community members are encouraged to go out and observe the local avian wildlife, then share sketches, photos or videos on Instagram. Sage School staff and students will be keeping an eye on posts tagged with #BirdingBingo and @thesageschoolidaho to engage with fellow birders.
“We are inspired by the nightly howl and the other ways in which we help remind one another that we’re still here—together, despite our physical distance,” Kolar said. “Our hope is that in this time of social distance, Birding Bingo will provide one more way for us all to play together, to remember who and where we are.”
Anyone can join in. Even without an Instagram account, one can still enjoy a private game of Birding Bingo.
The Sage School plans to share a new bingo card each week to keep birders on their toes. Follow the school on Instagram or visit its website at thesageschool.org for updates
