SAC: 'Widespread' avalanches very likely in Wood River, Sawtooth valleys

Snowmobilers triggered this avalanche in the White Clouds from a quarter-mile away on Monday, according to the Avalanche Center. Since, the avalanche danger has gotten even worse.

Wet weather and violent gusts strained an already unstable snowpack throughout the day and into the evening Tuesday, driving the Sawtooth Avalanche Center to issue an avalanche warning indicating very dangerous conditions across its entire coverage area.

Forecasters said avalanche danger was "high" throughout the Wood River and Sawtooth Valleys on Tuesday. They urged skiers, riders and snowmobilers to stay off of—and out from below—slopes steeper than 30 degrees, to avoid exposed terrain and to be careful of potential avalanche run-out paths. 

"An intense storm bringing heavy snowfall, strong wind, and valley bottom rain is overloading a weak snowpack," the center stated. "Avalanches may impact roadways, trails and structures in the valley bottom. Avoid avalanche terrain and terrain exposed to avalanches from above."

