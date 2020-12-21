The Sawtooth Avalanche Center on Monday issued an avalanche warning for the Banner Summit Area and Sawtooth and Western Smoky Mountain Zones located west and northwest of Sun Valley.
“Large natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanches may be triggered from below and to the sides of avalanche starting zones above,” the Avalanche Center stated. “Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.”
In light of heightened avalanche danger, the Idaho Transportation Department closed a section of state Highway 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit (milepost 93.7 to milepost 105.5) Sunday night, marking the first avalanche-related road closure of the season.
As of 7:06 a.m. Monday morning, the ITD said the highway would remain closed until further notice and plans to reassess condition at 7 p.m. Monday night.
Last week’s snowfall has settled into a dense slab that has not bonded to a weak layer of snow underneath, according to the Avalanche Center. The highest avalanche danger is forecast for middle-to-high elevations.
“Avalanches are likely on all slopes, even those that are sheltered from the wind,” the center stated.
Over the weekend, SAC staff members and members of the public observed snowpack being pushed past its breaking point. Two public field reports noted avalanches south of Galena Pass and in Cunard Gulch, southwest of Easley Hot Springs, on Saturday.
“Today is a good day to take a few steps back and think about the way you are traveling in the mountains,” the center stated Monday. “The hazards you are facing today are very different than they have been up to this point."
