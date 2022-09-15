Ross Fork

Firefighters welcome wet weather on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

 Photo courtesy InciWeb

The Ross Fork Fire stood 26% contained Thursday morning after cool, rainy weather helped firefighters tighten their grip on the Sawtooth Valley blaze.

The fire grew just 150 acres Wednesday into Thursday, mostly in the high reaches of the Frenchman’s Creek drainage above the headwaters of the Salmon River. Now one month after it was discovered on Aug. 14, the Ross Fork has scorched 37,776 acres in the Sawtooth National Forest.

This week, though, a welcome shift away from the hot, windy weather of early September has relaxed fire activity and offered crews a chance to buttress containment lines from the fire’s northeastern edge at Alturas Lake south into the headwaters of the Salmon River. Midweek rain helped, too, according to Juan Delgado, a public information officer with the federal Great Basin Team 3, which is managing the fire.

