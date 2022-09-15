The Ross Fork Fire stood 26% contained Thursday morning after cool, rainy weather helped firefighters tighten their grip on the Sawtooth Valley blaze.
The fire grew just 150 acres Wednesday into Thursday, mostly in the high reaches of the Frenchman’s Creek drainage above the headwaters of the Salmon River. Now one month after it was discovered on Aug. 14, the Ross Fork has scorched 37,776 acres in the Sawtooth National Forest.
This week, though, a welcome shift away from the hot, windy weather of early September has relaxed fire activity and offered crews a chance to buttress containment lines from the fire’s northeastern edge at Alturas Lake south into the headwaters of the Salmon River. Midweek rain helped, too, according to Juan Delgado, a public information officer with the federal Great Basin Team 3, which is managing the fire.
“We’re getting a lot of support from mother nature right now, but we’re still being cautious,” he said Thursday afternoon. “If we get the right type of weather conditions, this thing could flare up again. And we don’t want residents to feel threatened by this fire anymore.”
Heading into the weekend, fire managers are monitoring a new front, which could bring blustery winds to the Sawtooths, Delgado said.
“We have to be ready in case winds pick up and dry things out,” he said. “We don’t want this fire to stand back up.”
On Thursday, containment lines looked strong along Alturas Lake, Perkins Lake, most of Beaver Creek and Smiley Creek, with efforts showing improvement down through the Salmon River headwaters, Delgado said.
Containment means that fire control lines are considered sufficient to stop a fire’s spread “to a point where we are comfortable walking away” Incident Commander Marty Adell said in a statement. While crews feel that the fire won’t grow from a contained edge, “it doesn’t mean the fire is out,” Delagdo said. Crews continue to monitor lines and “mop up” hot spots burning inside the fire perimeter.
Delgado expects the containment percentage to rise in the coming days as firefighters take advantage of subdued fire conditions to further extend lines.
“We feel very confident with where the fire sits at this time,” Great Basin Operations Chief Trainee Dan Cather reported Thursday morning.
With work progressing, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office pulled back its evacuation order for points over Galena Pass, including Smiley Creek and Altruas Lake. But, land managed by the Forest Service—which covers nearly all area around the fire—remains closed to the public.
As of Thursday afternoon, state Highway 75 had been open for a week on the eastern edge of the Ross Fork Fire, but Delgado said areas are still burning close to the road.
“Be safe, and be aware,” he cautioned drivers. “Stay focused on your drive. We want to make sure the risk to the public, and the risk to firefighters, stays at a minimum.” ￼
