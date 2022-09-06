High winds and hot weather stoked the Ross Fork Fire over Labor Day Weekend, prompting mandatory evacuations—and major reinforcements—against the blaze erupting through the southern Sawtooth Valley.
On Tuesday, a Type 2 federal incident command team began to arrive to take over the fire from a consortium of local agencies and hotshot crews in response to the fire’s aggressive run Sunday through the Beaver Creek drainage toward homes in the popular recreation destinations of Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City and Alturas Lake. That spike drove much of the fire’s shocking growth through the weekend, from 5,500 acres Friday afternoon to 15,000 Monday to more than 24,000 acres Tuesday morning.
At that time, the fire was bumping up against state Highway 75 and spilling into the headwaters of the Salmon River, according to Forest Service spokeswoman Elizabeth Wharton. As of Monday evening, 175 people were working on the fire, with more on the way as members of the “Great Basin Team 3” arrive in the area, Wharton said. The more robust Type 2 team is expected to assume full command Wednesday morning.
On Sunday evening, as the fire encroached upon homes in Sawtooth City, the sheriff’s office implemented a 20-mile road closure from Galena Lodge to the county line, lifting and re-implementing the order several times. The sheriff shifted the southern road block to Baker Creek Road Tuesday morning, a 12 mile drive north of Ketchum.
As the fire ballooned Sunday night, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office ordered a mandatory “Level 3” evacuation order for all residents and campers of the area. By then, the fire was “imminently close to homes in Smiley Creek,” according to a public information officer for the U.S. Forest Service on the ground in the Sawtooths.
“Level 3 Means GO!,” the sheriff’s office said. “The danger is current or imminent to your area. DO NOT delay to gather belongings. Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until safe.”
So far, the evacuation orders have been well followed. As of Monday night, the sheriff’s office was reporting about 80% compliance with the mandatory evacuation order. Ketchum Police Chief Jamie Shaw told the Express the 20% who had stayed behind were “mostly full-time residents and [Smiley Creek Rural] firefighters.”
Shaw told the Express on Monday that he heard reports of buildings lost to the fire, but couldn’t provide an exact count. On Tuesday morning, Wharton confirmed that two structures had burned down, though she didn’t know what type of structures they were.
“Smiley is a mess right now,” Shaw said, speaking to a reporter as he manned the northern barricade of state Highway 75.
Shaw noted that a shortage of personnel on Sunday and Monday meant that Blaine County Sheriff’s deputies had the job of not only manning the road closures, but also combing through the backcountry and alerting hikers and campers to the evacuation order.
“Everybody that we could get ahold of” at Alturas and Pettit lake campsites and trailheads had packed up and left, as had most campers out Pole Creek, Shaw told the Express.
“A few cars are left at the trailheads, but we got mostly everybody,” he said.
Most herds of livestock in the Sawtooth Valley had been trucked to safer pastures, he added, but several bands of sheep had yet to be evacuated from the hills.
“They’re trying to get semis up on Tuesday for that,” he said.
Shaw and a handful of deputies took shifts Monday evening explaining to a line of holiday travelers how to take the “long way” to Sun Valley from Sawtooth City, an approximately 5-hour, 240-mile drive via U.S. 93 and U.S. 26.
“Road’s closed. You’re not going to go this way. That is not an option,” Shaw called firmly to a motorist with their window down. “You can either go back to Stanley, or go from Stanley to Clayton, Challis, Mackey, Arco, Carey, Picabo, Bellevue and then come up from the south. Unfortunately, there’s no good detour, but it’s the scenic route.”
“What’s the fastest way to Sun Valley?” the next driver called, starting the speech again.
Sparked by a lightning strike, the Ross Fork Fire has been burning since Aug. 14 about eight miles from Alturas Lake and 10 miles from Smiley Creek. It appeared stalled for weeks before ballooning at the start of September. As the larger team briefs in, crews planned to continue to beat the fire back off the roadside on Tuesday, Wharton said. Meanwhile, other crews will work to protect structures in the Smiley Creek area while managers work out plans to control the spread of the fire in the Salmon headwaters and north of Alturas Lake.
As of Tuesday, the Ross Fork Fire was deemed 4% contained. ￼
