Moose Fire Crew

A handcrew works on the Moose Fire near Salmon on Sept. 22.

 Photo courtesy of InciWeb

The Ross Fork Fire that earlier this month scorched vast areas of public land in northern Blaine County in just days and threatened the community of Smiley Creek is now mainly burning in unburned pockets of previously burned areas and is no longer significantly growing.

On Thursday morning, the lightning-caused wildfire had burned approximately 37,800 acres and was 64% contained. Firefighting personnel numbered 143 on Thursday, with crews scheduled to do land restoration work, patrol of the fire perimeter and targeted helicopter water drops.

“Current fire behavior is very minimal and only prominent for a few hours in the middle of the day,” Sawtooth National Forest officials reported Thursday on the InciWeb federal fire management website. “Primarily creeping and smoldering in unburned green islands well interior of the control lines.”

