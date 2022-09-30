The Ross Fork Fire that earlier this month scorched vast areas of public land in northern Blaine County in just days and threatened the community of Smiley Creek is now mainly burning in unburned pockets of previously burned areas and is no longer significantly growing.
On Thursday morning, the lightning-caused wildfire had burned approximately 37,800 acres and was 64% contained. Firefighting personnel numbered 143 on Thursday, with crews scheduled to do land restoration work, patrol of the fire perimeter and targeted helicopter water drops.
“Current fire behavior is very minimal and only prominent for a few hours in the middle of the day,” Sawtooth National Forest officials reported Thursday on the InciWeb federal fire management website. “Primarily creeping and smoldering in unburned green islands well interior of the control lines.”
While the fire area to the west of state Highway 75 and some nearby areas—including Alturas Lake—are closed, Pettit Lake and all public lands east of Highway 75 in the Sawtooth Valley are open, the Forest Service stated. Highway 75 is open.
The Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands earlier this month initiated Stage 1 fire restrictions in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the Ketchum and Fairfield ranger districts of the Sawtooth National Forest. Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit fires except with gas stoves and grills or in specially designated areas using a metal or concrete fire structure. The restrictions also prohibit smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle, building, designated recreation site or areas cleared of all flammable materials.
The Ross Fork Fire, started by a lightning strike on Aug. 12 in a remote section of forest west of Smiley Creek, was discovered on Aug. 14 and burned slowly for numerous days. A “high wind event” caused the blaze to erupt over Labor Day weekend, sending a huge smoke plume into the sky as it aggressively spread. The fire was fueled not only by high winds, fire officials said, but also unseasonably hot and dry conditions that caused extreme fire behavior, which was sometimes exacerbated by the presence of dead, beetle-killed trees.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, high winds pushed the fire toward Smiley Creek, where fire engines and firefighters—including some from local agencies—were stationed to protect buildings. On Labor Day, flames encroached into the Smiley Creek community and burned two homes. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, high winds pushed the fire across Highway 75 and it burned about 800 acres on the east side of the highway near Pole Creek Road, a dirt road that ascends into the White Could Mountains.
The fire threatened Alturas Lake and also moved aggressively into the headwaters of the Upper Salmon River, prompting fears that it could burn the historic Galena Lodge and threaten the upper Wood River Valley. Eventually, a stretch of cooler, rainy weather in mid-September served to moderate fire behavior and its growth was stifled.
The Forest Service has set an estimated containment date for the fire at Oct. 31, though a storm with significant rain or snow could help extinguish the blaze before then.
Moose Fire caused by campers, investigators say
Meanwhile, investigators have determined that Idaho’s largest wildfire of the 2022 season—the Moose Fire northwest of Salmon—was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire.
The fire in Lemhi County started on July 17 on the bank of the Salmon River in an area called Little Moose Creek. It spread from the campfire to grass and shrubs, InciWeb reported, and then into mixed conifer forests. By Thursday, the fire had burned just over 130,000 acres, mostly south of the Salmon River, east of its confluence with the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. At one point, it threatened the small community of North Fork, a popular access point to the Salmon River and the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.
On Thursday, the Moose Fire was 53% contained, with 468 personnel working to establish additional containment and protect private property. Fire activity has slowed and was described as “minimal” by the Forest Service on Thursday.
News that the Moose Fire was caused by a campfire fits a trend in Idaho that vast acreage across the state has been burned this fire season by human-caused wildfires. According to the Idaho Fire Information website—which focuses on Bureau of Land Management fires but includes information on wildfires in other jurisdictions—1,080 fire starts in the state this year have burned about 445,000 acres of land. Of those fires, 529 were naturally caused, 352—about 31%—were human-caused, and no cause was determined for the remaining 199.
In addition, the data shows that the human-caused wildfires are burning a disproportionate amount of Idaho acreage. While the natural wildfires have burned about 178,000 acres and the undetermined fires have burned about 57,000 acres, the human-caused fires have burned some 210,000 acres, the website reports. That’s about 47% of the total acreage burned so far this year. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In