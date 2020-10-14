Reconstruction of the iconic Grand Mogul bridge across Redfish Lake Creek inlet—which washed out in the winter of 2017—drew to a close last month with the completion of two access ramps. Crews were able to install an elevated replacement bridge last fall with a $67,500 grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, $12,500 in grant money from the Sawtooth Society and a $10,000 donation from Redfish Lake Lodge. Just weeks ago, U.S. Forest Service employees and Sawtooth Society staff finished two multi-use accessible ramps on each end of the bridge. The ramps, including a 15-foot ramp on the northern end and a 35-foot rock stair approach to the south, were entirely built by hand. “The bridge now allows safe public access for all trail users to enjoy the Lily Pond and Waterfall trail, Redfish Creek Canyon, the Garden of the Giants and beyond,” Redfish Lake Lodge General Manager Jeff Clegg said in a Tuesday news release.
Breaking News
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Idaho man in 20s dies of COVID-19 illness
- Power outage planned for Ketchum, Sun Valley on Monday
- Blaine County coaches, athletes plan protest to play
- Hailey reexamines COVID-19 strategy
- The Roundup: Monday, Oct. 12
- Private airport gets approval from Camas County P&Z Commission
- The Roundup: Friday, Oct. 9
- WRHS football team quarantined after positive COVID-19 tests
- The Roundup: Thursday, Oct. 8
- Doctor urges adherence to COVID-19 measures
Images
Commented
- Donald Trump Jr. met by supporters, protesters in Stanley visit (64)
- As COVID cases rise, Blaine commissioners weigh next steps (61)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level increases (58)
- Hailey reexamines COVID-19 strategy (54)
- Stennett, Parker kick off debate season (53)
- Justice Ginsburg left America’s future to the rest of us (39)
- Hailey council extends emergency health order (37)
- WRHS staff, student test positive for COVID-19 (37)
- Soldier Field Airport, future of Camas debated at heated P&Z meeting (33)
- State investigates dewatering incident in East Fork (33)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In