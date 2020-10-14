20-10-09 PB Redfish@.JPG
Photo courtesy of Sawtooth Society

Reconstruction of the iconic Grand Mogul bridge across Redfish Lake Creek inlet—which washed out in the winter of 2017—drew to a close last month with the completion of two access ramps. Crews were able to install an elevated replacement bridge last fall with a $67,500 grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, $12,500 in grant money from the Sawtooth Society and a $10,000 donation from Redfish Lake Lodge. Just weeks ago, U.S. Forest Service employees and Sawtooth Society staff finished two multi-use accessible ramps on each end of the bridge. The ramps, including a 15-foot ramp on the northern end and a 35-foot rock stair approach to the south, were entirely built by hand. “The bridge now allows safe public access for all trail users to enjoy the Lily Pond and Waterfall trail, Redfish Creek Canyon, the Garden of the Giants and beyond,” Redfish Lake Lodge General Manager Jeff Clegg said in a Tuesday news release.

