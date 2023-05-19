It is better to understand the river than try to control it or fight it, said Blaine County Floodplain Manager Kristine Hilt.
The Big Wood River picks up speed heading down from Galena Pass, she described, making it critical for the river to spread out and slow down before it reaches the south valley.
And understanding the impact of development over the past 140 years near and on the river is essential to better planning for future development, she said, as well as preparing existing infrastructure for a flood event.
The Big Wood has been highly channelized with riprap over that long history of development, said Hilt, impairing its ability to connect with the floodplain and overflow into side channels.
Riprap is essentially defined as a layer of large loose rocks, typically more angular and intended to form a foundation or barrier along the banks against water scour or erosion.
Because the floodplain is flat, it tends to be where much of the development happens, whether that is mining, agriculture, ranching, or commercial and residential building, said Cory McCaffrey, River Program Director for the Wood River Land Trust.
And the tendency is to push the river to one side of the flood plain and to restrict it in order to put more space between the river and infrastructure.
Twenty-one miles of the Big Wood River system has been armored with levees or riprap, McCaffrey said. “That’s huge.”
What the river wants to do, he said, is take the path of least resistance. When it fills up in the spring, it wants to release that extra water laterally over its banks, or into a system of interconnected channels.
Confining the river does the opposite of that natural process, he said, because along with the water all of that energy becomes confined, cutting the main channel steeper and deeper and traveling at a higher velocity and with more power.
“The river can do more damage in that state,” he said. “And the river is going to release that energy somewhere.”
In many of the areas where the river used to spill over its banks into wetlands or side channels, it now is confined.
“It’s just like a physics problem,” McCaffrey said. “The more you armor the banks, the more you increase the sheer stress and velocity, which is correlated to the amount of damage and erosion that can take place.”
There are many subdivisions along the river corridor “that have adversely impacted the river’s natural processes over time,” Hilt said. “These areas have been approved for development and owners have rights to protect them.”
Consider neighborhoods in the mid valley, between Hailey and Ketchum, Hilt said.
“Historically, there were these really complex braided areas of the river that probably had a lot of beaver complexes and old historic side channels that ran through where houses are now,” Hilt said. “Rivers naturally meander and need to be able to drop their sediment. But when a river cannot spread out and perform its natural function, I think of it like a garden hose—it starts to speed up and incise.”
Hilt said the Draper Preserve south of Bullion Bridge in Hailey is one of the first opportunities the Big Wood has to deposit sediment. Then, as the riverbed flattens out at the Glendale Bridge, the river can finally spread out into undeveloped agricultural land and deposit cobble it has carried from the upper watershed.
As of press time Thursday, a portion of the Della View neighborhood adjacent and the preserve were underwater.
“I wouldn’t say the development itself of Della View is directly impacting localized flooding. It’s more the cumulative impacts of upstream development all the way down from the North Fork of the Big Wood to the Bellevue Triangle,” Hilt said.
Looking forward, Hilt said, the goal is to “focus on smart, safe development that plans for and allows for the natural systems to exist and continue harmoniously with us.”
After the 2017 flooding, Hilt said there was a shift in the approach of flood mitigation efforts, including work to restore the natural river process in order to combat and mitigate flood damage.
“Examples of this work include reconnection of historic floodplain areas, reconnection of side channels, and the removal of rock revetments, all of which contribute to slowing and dispersing flood waters,” she wrote in an email. “We are also very hesitant to resort to rock riprap and bank hardening as a first option for mitigation. We are much more thoughtful in our approach to collaboration and review of river projects.”
At the Drinkers of the Wind near Bellevue, McCaffrey stood on the riverbank next to one of the Wood River Land Trust’s most recent projects: the creation of a sides channel. He described the process of removing 10,000 cubic yards of material and engineering log jams. “We expanded the area the water can go laterally, reducing the potential water surface elevations, especially during a flood.”
McCaffrey pointed to the houses across and just downriver in the Riverside Estates, noting how this year, their banks won’t be hit with the full force of the river because these brand new side channels have allowed it to spread out.
Spreading out the water also helps recharge the groundwater, he added.
And McCaffrey acknowledged the many partners required for the success of the project, including Drinkers of the Wind property owners and the Riverside residents, as well as other nonprofits and governmental agencies.
The other huge component of the project is to improve the fish habitat, McCaffrey said. If the fish are confined to a main, fast-moving channel, they have to fight the water and burn a lot of energy. When the fish have a mellower side channel in which to relax, they typically are healthier and grow bigger, he said.
And the fish are the “canary in the coal mine,” he said. “If fish are doing poor, the whole ecological network is not doing well.”
The Wood River Land Trust has a number of other similar river restoration projects completed, underway, and in the design phase.
As of 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Big Wood River at the Bullion Street gauge in Hailey measured 5.72 feet. Flood stage is 5 feet. Steadily climbing but with some undulations, it was forecast to reach 6.89 feet around May 23.
The longer term forecast then shows it dropping slightly, though staying above 6.5 feet, before rising again to close to 7 feet around May 27 or 28. However there are numerous variables that can change that forecast, including daytime and nighttime air temperatures.
The river is typically at its highest between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the morning, when the melting snow from the higher elevations makes it down to the valley. ￼
The WRLT`s proposal to develop housing just below the Bullion Bridge, beside The River in the Northern Draper Preserve seems a contradiction of their projected values and mission.
