U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, took a strong stance Tuesday against the proposed Lava Ridge wind-turbine project northeast of Twin Falls, summing up his position to the nation’s top public lands manager in three words: “Don’t do it!”
Risch issued the stern advice in a tense exchange with Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.
The state’s junior senator—a member of the Senate committee that oversees energy production on public lands—pointed to strong and widespread opposition in Idaho to the planned project to install up to 400 massive wind turbines on some 197,000 acres of federal, state and private lands. Most of the proposed project area is on public land managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management.
In his turn to address Haaland, Risch started by noting that the federal government owns two out of every three acres of land in Idaho, stating he wanted to focus on “one thing today, and one thing only”: Lava Ridge. Risch said Idaho’s two U.S. congressmen—Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, both Republicans—had brought up Lava Ridge in previous hearings and Haaland indicated she would get informed on the project.
When repeatedly asked by Risch what she had “found out,” Haaland replied: “The conversations are ongoing,” noting that the BLM has been discussing the project with numerous stakeholders.
The project—proposed by Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate on New York-based LS Power—calls for constructing the commercial-scale wind-energy facility in Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. It would include infrastructure, roads, power lines for electricity transmission, substations, maintenance facilities and a battery storage facility.
The BLM’s draft environmental impact statement reviewing the project includes five alternatives, including a “no action” option to deny approval. Risch pointed Haaland to one of the BLM’s two “preferred” alternatives, which calls for installing up to 378 turbines on a project area of 146,000 acres. The turbines would reach a maximum height of 740 feet.
“The largest turbines will be 100 feet taller than the [Space Needle] in Seattle,” Risch said.
Risch mentioned the planned project’s proximity to the Minidoka National Historic Site, which commemorates more than 13,000 Japanese-Americans who were imprisoned at a detention center there during World War II.
“This land means a lot to them,” Risch said, referring to Idaho’s Japanese-American residents.
Risch then showed Haaland a rendering of what the project would look like on the landscape.
“Is that your vision of what public lands should look like in America?” he asked.
“Senator,” Haaland replied, “we have millions of acres of public lands all over the country, and they all look different.”
Seconds later, after Haaland told Risch, “We listen to people. We get their input,” Risch fired back, noting that the Lava Ridge Wind Project Subcommittee—empaneled by the Idaho BLM’s Resource Advisory Council, which is assessing the project—has formally opposed the Lava Ridge plan.
“Your council—you know what they said unanimously about this?” he asked Haaland in a raised voice. “Don’t do it!”
Risch then described other opposition to the project, from the Idaho Legislature, seven counties in the region, the Friends of Minidoka nonprofit organization, and several of Idaho’s senior elected officials.
“You know what they said?” he asked. “Don’t do it.”
Indeed, on Feb. 6, Risch, Simpson, Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke and Sen. Mike Crapo issued a letter expressing several significant concerns about the project to the Idaho office of the BLM.
“Let me close with this,” Risch said. “Don’t do it!”
The four alternatives for permitting the project outlined in the draft EIS include:
Magic Valley Energy’s “proposed action”—called Alternative B—which would build up to 400 turbines in corridors, with the total project area spanning slightly more than 197,000 acres—about 308 square miles. The corridors would cover approximately 84,000 acres, mostly on BLM land but also reaching into state and private lands. The project’s infrastructure would disturb an estimated 9,100 acres. The intent is to connect the project to an existing Idaho Power Co. substation or a new substation.
Alternative C, which the BLM has identified as one of its two “preferred alternatives.” It would allow a maximum of 378 turbines on a total project area of about 230 square miles.
Alternative D, the smallest of the proposed “action alternatives.” It would permit up to 280 turbines on an area of about 110,000 acres. The smaller scale would have less of an impact on sage-grouse and wildlife habitat, and would reduce the potential for bird mortality and conflicts with livestock grazing operations, the BLM stated.
Alternative E—the BLM’s second preferred alternative—which would permit a maximum of 269 turbines on a project area of about 122,000 acres. Its smaller scale would have the same benefits as Alternative D, the BLM has concluded.
The “no action” recommendation by the Lava Ridge Wind Project Subcommittee—issued in a March 9 report—will be considered by the Resource Advisory Council, which is scheduled to make a higher-level recommendation to the BLM in the coming weeks, likely at its next meeting in June.
For its part, Magic Valley Energy states on its website that renewable energy is needed throughout the West. Idaho has a history of creating valuable exports, the company states, and local communities, schools, fire departments and recreation districts would benefit from tax revenues derived from the project.
Public lands would remain open for hunting and recreation after construction is completed, the company states, and efforts are being made to create “an environmentally friendly project design that includes avoiding the siting of wind turbines in environmentally sensitive areas and scheduling construction to avoid disturbing wildlife during crucial times of the year.”
The BLM stopped accepting public comments on the draft EIS on April 20. The agency is currently reviewing some 11,000 submitted comments on the project, which will be considered in development of the final EIS, said Heather Tiel-Nelson, public affairs specialist for the BLM’s Twin Falls District.
The BLM expects to release the final EIS by early winter, Tiel-Nelson said, followed by the agency’s final decision.
The draft EIS can be viewed through the BLM’s project site at bit.ly/3uu3BuV. ￼
