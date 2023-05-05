Lava Ridge Alternative B

Magic Valley Energy’s proposed plan calls for erecting up to 400 wind turbines and associated infrastructure on about 197,000 acres of land northeast of Twin Falls.

 Image courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, took a strong stance Tuesday against the proposed Lava Ridge wind-turbine project northeast of Twin Falls, summing up his position to the nation’s top public lands manager in three words: “Don’t do it!”

Risch issued the stern advice in a tense exchange with Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing in Washington, D.C.

The state’s junior senator—a member of the Senate committee that oversees energy production on public lands—pointed to strong and widespread opposition in Idaho to the planned project to install up to 400 massive wind turbines on some 197,000 acres of federal, state and private lands. Most of the proposed project area is on public land managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Jim Risch

Sen. Jim Risch

gfoley@mtexpress.com