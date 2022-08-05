Report: Climate change a challenge for Idaho wildlife; Boulder Mountains

"Idaho's climate is expected to become overall warmer, drier in summer, wetter in winter, and more variable during the next 50 to 70 years," according to a new draft report from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

BOISE—Climate change could make it more challenging to conserve and manage the state’s most at-risk fish, wildlife and plants, Idaho officials said.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Monday released its draft Idaho State Wildlife Action Plan that will guide its management actions for the next decade.

The plan emphasizes preventing Endangered Species Act listings to maintain state authority in plant and wildlife management decisions as well as recovering species that are listed. The agency is taking public comments through Aug. 31 on the 336-page draft plan that will replace a 2015 version.

