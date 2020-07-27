Another Red Flag warning indicating high-to-extreme fire danger will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the entirety of Blaine County and the western half of Custer County, including the Sawtooth National Forest.
“Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wildfire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources,” the National Weather Service stated Monday afternoon.
The warning comes amid a pattern of ‘high’ fire danger levels and unattended campfires in the Sawtooth National Forest. Earlier this morning, the Forest Service reported a total of 59 unattended campfires in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in a single week’s span—July 19 to July 26—amounting to about eight per day.
“[Campfire neglect] is happening all over the forest,” U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Thomas told the Express.
Anyone who spots an abandoned campfire should drown and stir it, Thomas stated in a Monday Facebook post.
“We need your help,” she stated. “Remember, it doesn’t take much of a breeze and one small hot ember can cause a wildfire. Please be diligent.”
Anyone in the affected area tomorrow should avoid using power equipment that produces sparks, avoid spilling flammable liquids, keep vehicles off dry grass and dispose of cigarettes properly, the Weather Service stated
Perhaps it's time for a discussion about charging entrance fees to these areas to discourage the folks who just want to a free place to party without any responsibility for safety or hygiene. They could care less about the forest or its natural inhabitants. Charge entrance fees to hire more Forest Service personnel. People have discovered these beautiful places this year, and they'll be back over and over because it's free! They view the wild lands as their own dumpster, nothing more.
And it’s not just abandoned fire pits they’re dealing with...it’s copious amounts of ‘surface waste’. They should be educating people about bears and micro trash and fires and instead they are having to clean up human waste which is EVERYWHERE. It’s disgusting, insulting, and atrocious. Our underfunded rangers are dealing with idiots who have zero respect. So instead of bear lectures, they’re stuck dealing with cleaning up human sh*t all over the place. Unbelievable.
