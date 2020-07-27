Unattended Campfire

Rangers have had to put out dozens of unattended fires like this one, including 59 just last week.

 Photo courtesy of Sawtooth National Forest

Another Red Flag warning indicating high-to-extreme fire danger will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the entirety of Blaine County and the western half of Custer County, including the Sawtooth National Forest.

“Frequent lightning can cause a large number of wildfire starts, overwhelming available initial attack resources,” the National Weather Service stated Monday afternoon.

The warning comes amid a pattern of ‘high’ fire danger levels and unattended campfires in the Sawtooth National Forest. Earlier this morning, the Forest Service reported a total of 59 unattended campfires in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in a single week’s span—July 19 to July 26—amounting to about eight per day.

“[Campfire neglect] is happening all over the forest,” U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Thomas told the Express.

Anyone who spots an abandoned campfire should drown and stir it, Thomas stated in a Monday Facebook post.

“We need your help,” she stated. “Remember, it doesn’t take much of a breeze and one small hot ember can cause a wildfire. Please be diligent.”

Anyone in the affected area tomorrow should avoid using power equipment that produces sparks, avoid spilling flammable liquids, keep vehicles off dry grass and dispose of cigarettes properly, the Weather Service stated

Load comments