Yet another Red Flag warning is in effect today until 10 p.m. for the Wood River Valley and entirety of Custer County, including Stanley and Challis. The warning indicates the threat of critical fire weather patterns.
The National Weather Service issued the warning on Monday due to possible “frequent” lightning strikes and strong thunderstorm downdrafts.
“Erratic thunderstorm outflow wind of up to 50 mph is possible,” the warning stated.
Large sections of both the Sawtooth and Salmon-Challis National Forests are included in the impact area. Last week, the Central Idaho Dispatch zone, including the Salmon-Challis National Forest and parts of the Sawtooth National Forest, moved into “very high” fire danger, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Curl up with a good book, 'The Big Burn', by Timothy Egan.
a liberal with the New York Times [beam]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In