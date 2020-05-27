With the south valley’s rattlesnake population mostly dispersed for the summer, veterinarians and Fish and Game officers alike are urging residents to take precautions to keep themselves and their pets safe.
Earlier this spring, Great Basin rattlesnakes dispersed from their dens—or “hibernacula”—in search of ground squirrels, gophers and small rabbits. While their hibernacula tend to be on higher-elevation exposed rock faces where they hibernate during the winter, rattlesnakes can stray miles from home in the summertime, local snake expert Alan Rickers says.
According to Rickers, who has been studying Hailey’s Great Basin rattlesnakes for over 15 years, snake tracks—which resemble crisscrosses in the gravel—are one indicator that the reptiles may be foraging nearby. Given this week’s warming temperatures, Rickers said they should be out earlier in the day to bask.
“They’re already out and about, so people need to be aware,” he said. “Hikers are probably going to see them out on the trails.”
Rickers said Great Basin rattlesnakes, a subspecies of the Western rattlesnake, have made recent appearances in Hailey—in the Woodside and Old Cutters subdivisions, for example, as well as the Quigley Canyon and Indian Creek areas.
“Anywhere south of East Fork is really snake country,” he said.
Based on their territory and patterning, Rickers is able to recognize several snakes in western Hailey. While the reptiles will “do anything” to avoid an encounter, he says, their bites pack a powerful punch and can be life-threatening.
To avoid negative interactions with the snakes, Rickers said it’s important for trail runners and recreationalists to keep their senses keen. Wearing headphones or earbuds, for example, hampers one’s ability to hear the snakes’ defensive rattling. (The rattling has been described as a cross between an electrical buzzing and a loud insect.)
Rickers also recommends that dog owners see their veterinarians for protective rattlesnake vaccines, which help dogs create antibodies to neutralize the venom.
“Having your dogs vaccinated is certainly helpful. Personally, I don’t take my dogs when I’m out on snake hikes,” he said.
Local veterinary offices that offer the snake-venom vaccine include St. Francis Pet Clinic and Sun Valley Animal Center in Ketchum and Sawtooth Animal Center in Bellevue.
“If you’re going to walk your dog south of East Fork, we recommend you come in and get the vaccination,” St. Francis Pet Clinic said in a statement to the Express.
According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, it’s not illegal to kill a rattlesnake if you feel your life is in danger, but otherwise a hunting license is required.
“Up to four individuals from each species of herp, including rattlesnakes, may be taken and possessed—dead or alive—with a hunting license,” the Fish and Game website states. “They can be kept as pets or killed for other personal uses.”
If you do happen to be bitten by a rattlesnake, medical professionals recommend calling 911 immediately and remaining calm, as trying to extract the venom is not only unproductive, but could make the situation worse. Keeping the bite site below heart-level is also advised.
It is unfair that very few snakes reside north of East Fork. Relocating rattlesnakes north would be greatly appreciated.
