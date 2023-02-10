Elk entangled in wire tomato cage

Elk are repeatedly becoming entangled in items in residents’ yards in the Wood River Valley, a problem that can affect the animals’ health, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported this week.

In the first week of February, Fish and Game received four reports of elk in the Wood River Valley becoming entangled in items including wire tomato cages, a 5-gallon plastic bucket and a flat sled attached to a rope. Locations ranged from Bellevue and Hailey north to Ohio Gulch and East Fork.

Over the past few years, wildlife have become entangled in a wide range of objects, such as swing sets, hammocks, a dream-catcher lawn decoration, tomato cages, a tennis court net, Christmas lights, Christmas wreaths, clotheslines, barbed wire, bailing twine, horse tack and the bottom of a bird feeder, Fish and Game stated in a news release.

