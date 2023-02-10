Elk are repeatedly becoming entangled in items in residents’ yards in the Wood River Valley, a problem that can affect the animals’ health, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported this week.
In the first week of February, Fish and Game received four reports of elk in the Wood River Valley becoming entangled in items including wire tomato cages, a 5-gallon plastic bucket and a flat sled attached to a rope. Locations ranged from Bellevue and Hailey north to Ohio Gulch and East Fork.
Over the past few years, wildlife have become entangled in a wide range of objects, such as swing sets, hammocks, a dream-catcher lawn decoration, tomato cages, a tennis court net, Christmas lights, Christmas wreaths, clotheslines, barbed wire, bailing twine, horse tack and the bottom of a bird feeder, Fish and Game stated in a news release.
Residents who live near wildlife—especially elk, deer and moose—should inspect their yards, fences, pastures and all other parts of their property for items that could entangle wildlife, Fish and Game advised. If such items are found, people should “immediately remove them and securely store them in an area that wildlife cannot access,” the agency said.
Tomato cages “are particularly troublesome” for deer, elk and moose, Fish and Game stated, because the animals will stick their heads into the wire cages to get at garden vegetation left from the previous growing season.
In some instances, when the entanglement does not threaten the life of the animal, no attempts are made to remove the item, Fish and Game stated. In instances in which the entanglement involves a metal object—such as a tomato cage that is over the head of an elk and will not come off naturally—Fish and Game officials might make the decision to dart and anesthetize the animal to remove the item, the agency stated.
There are instances when wildlife become entangled and biologists will decide to not intervene, Fish and Game stated. Examples include when it would be unsafe for Fish and Game staff or the animal, or if the animal is part of a larger herd, making it difficult—if not impossible—to get close enough to make a safe and effective shot with a dart gun.
“The decision to use anesthetizing drugs to immobilize an animal is never easy or straightforward,” Fish and Game stated. “The drugs are extremely powerful and can be deadly to the animal. Darting can be stressful to the animal and each animal may react differently to the drugs.”
Fish and Game must also take into consideration where the animal might run before anesthetizing drugs take effect, which can be several minutes, Fish and Game stated.
“After darting, the animal may run across a busy public highway, into a nearby river or even into a neighborhood where it becomes a public safety hazard to residents,” Fish and Game stated.
Only a very small number of Fish and Game staff are specially trained and authorized to use anesthetizing drugs, the agency stated.
“Conservation officers do not carry any anesthetizing drugs in their patrol vehicles and must call for assistance when drugs are appropriate to use in situations involving entanglements,” the agency stated. ￼
