The South Central Public Health District is advising people to take precautions after a bat caught in Blaine County tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.
The bat is the first this year to test positive for rabies in south-central Idaho, the district stated in a news release.
The rabies virus can cause a fatal disease in both people and their pets. The district is urging residents to take precautions around bats and make sure their dogs, cats and horses are vaccinated for rabies.
“Bat bites are extremely small and hard to see. Any suspected exposure should be taken seriously, as rabies is nearly always fatal,” said Tanis Maxwell, the district’s epidemiology program manager. “If you have contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping, it’s important you contact your health-care provider right away and ask about treatment.”
Bats play an important role in the ecosystem and most do not carry rabies, the Health District said.
“If you see a bat, please give it plenty of space. Do not try to touch, kill, or trap the bat unless you are concerned someone came into contact with the animal,” the district stated. “Only attempt a bat capture if you can do it safely and avoid direct contact with the animal at all times.”
If someone has contact with a bat and needs to have it tested, they should call 208-737-5912 or 208-737-5971 to speak with a Health District epidemiologist. People should not bring live bats into Health District offices.
“While most bats are harmless and do not carry rabies, they are the only animal in Idaho to naturally carry the virus,” the district stated. “Most animals, including household pets, can become exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats.”
To protect yourself from rabies, the district advises:
• Do not touch a bat with your bare hands. Be very suspicious of any bat active during daylight hours.
• If a bat attacks you, seek medical attention immediately, save the bat in a container without touching it, and contact your district health department to arrange for rabies testing.
• Always vaccinate your pets, including horses.
• Bat-proof your home or cabin by plugging all holes in the siding and maintain tight-fitting screens on windows. Bats can enter through holes the size of a quarter.
For more information on bats and rabies, go to www.phd5.idaho.gov or bit.ly/3iBlVvU.
