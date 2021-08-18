The Wood River Land Trust received $1,500 from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission last month to remove barbed wire fencing at the mouth of Quigley Canyon and replace it with wildlife-friendlier fencing, according to Lands Program Manager Keri York.
The project, funded through Fish and Game’s Commission’s Community Challenge grant program, will replace the existing fencing along Quigley Road with modified barbed wire overlaid with strands of smooth wire. The smooth wire will be placed at certain heights to allow deer and elk to jump over the fence and pronghorn and other wildlife to pass underneath, York said.
“Removing or replacing relict barbed-wire fencing is a high priority stewardship project because it is highly hazardous to wildlife, especially in the Quigley deer migration area,” she said. “Throughout the West, wildlife-friendly fencing projects help prevent injury to big game animals and birds such as Greater sage-grouse, while continuing agricultural grazing and other uses.”
The Land Trust acquired a conservation easement four years ago on 1,280 acres of private land at Quigley Canyon to protect wildlife habitat, in addition to agricultural and recreational interests.
Certain sections of barbed-wire fence have already been removed by students and volunteers from the Sage School, First Lite, and Higher Ground, York said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In