The Bald Mountain Stewardship Project is wrapping up its first full year in operation with a volunteer tree planting day on Friday. About 25 students and other community volunteers will round out the planting of 3,000 tree seedlings in the vicinity of the Roundhouse restaurant.
Forest Service, BLM, Sun Valley Company and National Forest Foundation officials will be on hand to help the planting process. About 2,300 seedlings have already been planted by contractors.
“There is a two-week window in autumn before the snow flies for planting when moisture will ensure survivability,” said Dani Southard, the Northern Rockies Manager of the nonprofit National Forest Foundation. “Last year we planted blister rust-resistant White Bark Pine Trees at the highest elevations on Bald Mountain. This year they will be planting lodgepole pines.”
The Stewardship Project partners spent $1.2 million this year to remove dead and dying trees and to remove smaller living trees in thicket areas. They also provided 240 acres of bark beetle deterrent, completed noxious weed treatments, and by this weekend will have planted trees across forty acres.
The result of this year’s tree-thinning will be about 79 acres of new tree-skiing in glades within the Sun Valley Resort boundaries, Southard said.
Tree-thinning this year on Bald Mountain resulted in the removal of almost 2,000 cords of firewood, and the mastication of brush piles with a chipper for soil building. The Shoshone-Paiute and Shoshone Bannock reservations received a donation of 450 cords and 250 cords of firewood from the project, respectively.
The remaining 1,300 cords of firewood were sold to four local firewood buyers.
“When you take out that much wood you are lowering the fire risk,” Southard said.
The Bald Mountain Stewardship Project—a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service, Sun Valley Resort, the National Forest Foundation, the Bureau of Land Management and a number of concerned citizens—started its first full year of operation in 2021 by reducing fuel loads and fire risk, while enhancing forest health and recreation opportunities on the valley’s flagship peak. The project stemmed from more than five years of community and interagency collaboration through the 5B Restoration Coalition, which formed in 2015 following the Beaver Creek Fire.
The forests in and around the ski slopes on Bald Mountain are under attack by Douglas-fir beetles, dwarf mistletoe, white pine blister rust and other infestations. A combination of deadfall and canopy overgrowth has increased fire risk, as wide swathes of trees have died and gone brown in the last few years.
Southard said what was expected to take 10 years to complete, could be finished in 5-7 years, and cost about $1 million per year.
“What’s making this possible are the partnerships,” Southard said.
In February, the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project received a $2.5 million boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address forest health within the Sun Valley ski area and throughout the Wood River Valley over the next three years. ￼
