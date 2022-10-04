Bald Mountain Tree Thinning

Tree thinning on Baldy removed some 2,000 cords worth of wood this year.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bald Mountain Stewardship Project is wrapping up its first full year in operation with a volunteer tree planting day on Friday. About 25 students and other community volunteers will round out the planting of 3,000 tree seedlings in the vicinity of the Roundhouse restaurant.

Forest Service, BLM, Sun Valley Company and National Forest Foundation officials will be on hand to help the planting process. About 2,300 seedlings have already been planted by contractors.

“There is a two-week window in autumn before the snow flies for planting when moisture will ensure survivability,” said Dani Southard, the Northern Rockies Manager of the nonprofit National Forest Foundation. “Last year we planted blister rust-resistant White Bark Pine Trees at the highest elevations on Bald Mountain. This year they will be planting lodgepole pines.”

