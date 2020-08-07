Update: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7--The Philips Fire appears to have broken north out of the Free Gold Creek drainage, heading towards Soldier Creek. Several structures appear to be threatened, including Soldier Mountain Ski Area, seen here on its webcam.
"The fire is growing," U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Thomas told the Idaho Mountain Express Friday evening, though she did not have precise statistics on its size.
The Camas County Rural Fire Protection District is working to protect structures, Thomas said. Crews also doused the ski area itself in retardant Friday afternoon.
They'll be bolstered Saturday evening by a Type 2 Incident Management Team to coordinate response, Thomas said.
"Firefighters and engines are arriving, and we’ll be working through the night," she said. “We’re putting everything we can on this."
The Philips Fire eight miles north of Fairfield spread to roughly 684 acres overnight, the Forest Service reported Friday morning.
Two days after it sparked, the fire is still burning through the Free Gold Creek drainage in the Sawtooth National Forest. Yesterday, it was reported at around 150 acres; since, it has more than quadrupled in size.
The Forest Service ordered additional firefighters to the site, who are expected to arrive today, according to Public Affairs Officer Julie Thomas. The Camas County Rural Fire Department is working to protect structures in Philips Creek Area while federal crews work on the edge of the fire.
Thomas expects a cold front to move into the area today, accompanied by high winds that could further spread the fire. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area, indicating hot, dry and windy conditions prime for wildfires.
“We ask that the public stay away from the area for the safety of the firefighters and the public,” Thomas said.
This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for more through the weekend.
And let’s see how this started ? 😱
Lightning, but I sure would like to see fire restrictions in place, it is time. It is to dry to let fools have fires.
