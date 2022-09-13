Sawtooth Hotshots

Members of the Sawtooth Hotshots work near the headwaters of the Salmon River on Monday, Sept. 12.

The Ross Fork Fire was 13% contained Tuesday morning—up from 2% heading into the weekend—marking the first streak of major gains against the 37,612 acre burn scarring the southwestern Sawtooth Valley.

Stymied by cooler, wetter weather—and hemmed in by increasingly fortified fire lines—the fire grew less than 400 acres Monday into Tuesday, according to information from the Sawtooth National Forest. A week earlier, it spread more than 10,000 acres in a single day.

“We’re certainly moving in the right direction, compared to last week,” Nate Leising, a public information officer with the federal Great Basin Team 3 response unit, told the Express Tuesday afternoon. “The next couple days should be good.”

The Ross Fork Fire approached 38,000 acres on Sept. 13.

