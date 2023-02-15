Lava Ridge Alternative B

Magic Valley Energy’s proposed plan calls for erecting up to 400 wind turbines and associated infrastructure on about 197,000 acres of land northeast of Twin Falls.

 Image courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

Idaho’s top elected officials, some state legislators and local stakeholders last week expressed concerns about or voiced solid opposition to the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project, which calls for installing up to 400 massive wind turbines on federal, state and private lands northeast of Twin Falls.

On Feb. 6, Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke joined three of Idaho’s four representatives in Washington, D.C.—Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson—in issuing a letter expressing several significant concerns about the project to the Idaho office of the Bureau of Land Management, the federal agency reviewing the project.

That was followed on Feb. 9 by the Idaho House Resources and Conservation Committee voting to introduce a resolution that states its concerns about the project and its support for a “no-build option,” which is effectively a denial of the project. The resolution was printed as legislation on Feb. 13 and referred to the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee for a hearing.

