A helicopter takes off for aerial recon around the Ross Fork Fire on Tuesday, Sept. 20

 Photo courtesy of InciWeb

The federal Great Basin Team 3 moved off the 37,811-acre Ross Fork Fire Tuesday, handing over command to a smaller regional outfit now tasked with controlling what’s left of the Sawtooth Valley blaze.

Nevada Team 3 inherited a fire 44% contained as of Thursday morning.

“So far, they left us with a good product,” Nevada Team 3 Operations Sector Chief Joe Malsam said. “We’re going to try to continue the good work that they’ve been doing.”

Infrared mapping shows the perimeter of the Ross Fork Fire on Tuesday, Sept. 20

