The federal Great Basin Team 3 moved off the 37,811-acre Ross Fork Fire Tuesday, handing over command to a smaller regional outfit now tasked with controlling what’s left of the Sawtooth Valley blaze.
Nevada Team 3 inherited a fire 44% contained as of Thursday morning.
“So far, they left us with a good product,” Nevada Team 3 Operations Sector Chief Joe Malsam said. “We’re going to try to continue the good work that they’ve been doing.”
With help from wet, cool weather—and buttressed by stable fire lines—crews have managed to hem in the Ross Fork Fire, which erupted over Labor Day weekend after weeks of smoldering west of Smiley Creek. Fire activity has remained “minimal” for much of the past 10 days, according to incident managers, allowing firefighters to reinforce some portions of the perimeter and prepare other sections for reopening to the public.
There were no evacuation orders left around the fire as of Thursday morning, though a sizable Forest Service closure still blocks access to most land on the west side of state Highway 75 from the bottom of Galena Pass north to Cabin Creek Road. On Thursday, though, officials reopened Smiley Creek Airport and Pettit Lake, according to Nevada Team 3 Operation Section Chief Brad Milam.
While the airport is open, the Federal Aviation Administration maintains a Temporary Flight Restriction over the fire area to allow air support to survey and attack the burn. That was a major part of Thursday’s operational plan, Milam said. Helicopters are routinely monitoring the most remote portions of Ross Fork’s burning edge in the high reaches of Frenchman Creek to the south and Jake’s Gulch to the northwest—areas difficult and dangerous for hand crews to reach on foot.
Meanwhile, lines continue to hold on the east side of the fire, where it abuts the Salmon River headwaters and state Highway 75.
“When the winds kicked up before the rains hit, we definitely did see some more smoke all around the fire,” Milam said Thursday morning, though nothing threatened existing fire lines.
With eastward growth stalled, Nevada Team 3 may remove fire protection measures near Galena Lodge, Milam said. The popular recreation hub closed for the season prematurely after the area received pre-evacuation orders during the fire’s active early days.
Milam said crews were also working to eliminate hazards around Alturas and Perkins lake in anticipation of reopening. That won’t happen immediately. On Thursday, firefighters reported continued activity on the southern portion of the Alturas.
Further south, Milam said there was “lots of rehab” ongoing in the Salmon River drainage.
As of Thursday morning, 317 people were assigned to the Ross Fork Fire—less than half the personnel assigned at the peak of Great Basin’s response. Earlier this month, between 700 and 800 people were on the fire—enough to make Great Basin’s fire camp near Fourth of July Creek the second-largest town in Custer County.
In the past 10 days, the fire has grown by fewer than 500 acres, allowing firefighters to rotate off the incident to rest or move to more pressing regions. On Wednesday, Great Basin Team 3 Incident Commander Marty Adell left the Sawtooth Valley—a place where he said he first started his firefighting career some 30 years ago.
Adell thanked area agencies and officials, including the Forest Service, Blaine County and Custer County sheriff’s offices, and Stanley Mayor Steve Botti. He also thanked residents of the Sawtooth Basin and Wood River Valleys.
“When plumes of smoke rise into the air, life as you know it is disrupted,” Adell said Tuesday. “We appreciate tremendously your willingness to work with us, as well as your understanding of what we need to do and how we need to do it.
“It is truly a team effort, and we appreciate your support.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In