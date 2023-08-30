Hayden Fire (copy)

The Hayden Fire sparked in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in July.

 Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

Faced with an increase in human-caused fires, fire and land managers in Idaho are stepping up fire prevention and safety messages.

Through the first week in August, the Idaho Department of Lands has investigated 152 human-caused fires on lands that receive fire protection from the department this fire season, the Idaho Capital Sun reported last week. That compares to 46 fires caused by lighting.

In neighboring Washington state, fire officials are facing a similar issue. The Washington State Standard reported the number of fires on state-managed lands in Washington has doubled this year, and humans caused at least 82% of those fires.

