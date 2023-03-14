Mule Deer

A group of mule deer forage for food on Jan. 9, 2022, in Hailey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials responded to two separate incidents of dogs harassing deer in Hailey and Bellevue in late February. Now, the department wants to remind people that it is illegal for an unleashed dog to actively track, pursue, harass or kill a big game animal in Idaho.

In Hailey, an off-leash dog chased and killed a mule deer buck in Quigley Canyon. And, in Muldoon Canyon outside of Bellevue, two off-leashed dogs repeatedly chased deer in deep snow, Fish and Game said in a statement.

In both instances, the dog owners were issued infraction citations by Fish and Game conservation officers for dogs chasing and harassing big game.

