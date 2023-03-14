Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials responded to two separate incidents of dogs harassing deer in Hailey and Bellevue in late February. Now, the department wants to remind people that it is illegal for an unleashed dog to actively track, pursue, harass or kill a big game animal in Idaho.
In Hailey, an off-leash dog chased and killed a mule deer buck in Quigley Canyon. And, in Muldoon Canyon outside of Bellevue, two off-leashed dogs repeatedly chased deer in deep snow, Fish and Game said in a statement.
In both instances, the dog owners were issued infraction citations by Fish and Game conservation officers for dogs chasing and harassing big game.
“With increasing snow depths and ongoing cold temperatures, big game animals throughout southern Idaho can’t tolerate the added stress of being chased by off-leash dogs,” stated Conservation Officer Cody Smith. “While we all may want to recreate with our dogs, everyone needs to do their part by not allowing their unleashed dogs to stress or kill wintering wildlife.”
Fish and Game officials ask that all people keep their dogs under control and do not let them run off-leash around wintering big game or other wildlife. Even friendly dogs can chase and attack wildlife if given the opportunity when wildlife is nearby and their predatory instincts kick in, the department stated.
As a last resort, Idaho code does state that any dog allowed to run at large and that chases or harasses big game animals can be killed by law-enforcement officers.
"This is an extremely unfortunate situation," said Jennifer Jackson, Southeast Regional Communication Manager. "There was no feasible way to stop this attack other than kill the dogs."
The owner of the dogs was later identified and notified of the incident by the officer, Fish and Game said.
"We really wish there was a different outcome here, but our officer had to react immediately to this situation." Jackson said. "There were many other elk in the area, including more calves."
