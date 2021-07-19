A red flag warning is in effect in the Wood River Valley, Sawtooth National Forest and much of Idaho due to possible lightning strikes and scattered thunderstorms in the region.
The warning, from noon Monday until 11 p.m. Tuesday, indicates highly favorable wildfire conditions. Strong gusts “over 35 mph” can be expected, the Weather Service stated.
“Lightning and gusty outflow winds will be the primary threats, though some storms could produce brief periods of heavy rain,” the Boise station of the National Weather Service wrote. “The fuels are extremely dry with ignitions possible with every cloud-to-ground lightning strike.”
Wildfire smoke from Oregon, California and northern Idaho is likely to reappear in the region on Tuesday, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Much of the smoke cleared out over the weekend, improving air quality ratings.
