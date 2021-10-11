Oct. 11 Snow Baldy

The Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain saw its first accumulation overnight on Monday. An early season storm should bring a maximum of 4” to the Wood River Valley through Tuesday morning. The same storm system is anticipated to bring up to two feet of snow in portions of Montana and Wyoming.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Dee

The Wood River Valley remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory follows the valley's first sustained snow accumulation of the year overnight Sunday into Monday.

Valley residents can expect wintry conditions and four inches of snow accumulation through Tuesday morning, according to snow forecasting site OpenSnow.

Individuals with recreation or hunting plans in the central mountains should be prepared for deeper snow in elevations above 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the service stated.

