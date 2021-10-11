The Wood River Valley remains under a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory follows the valley's first sustained snow accumulation of the year overnight Sunday into Monday.
Valley residents can expect wintry conditions and four inches of snow accumulation through Tuesday morning, according to snow forecasting site OpenSnow.
Individuals with recreation or hunting plans in the central mountains should be prepared for deeper snow in elevations above 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the service stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Nothing like a late notice and weatherman who said it was coming out of the northwest .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In