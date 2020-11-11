20-11-11 PB moose courtesy@ WF.jpg
Courtesy photo

After this moose calf became wedged between two metal gates near Silver Creek last week—prompting calls to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game—Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd was able to free the animal and reunite it with its mother, left, and watch the pair walk off toward the creek. “[Hurd] was able to get the gates off their hinges and lower them to the ground, which allowed the calf to go free,” Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson said. From what Hurd could tell, the cow moose had jumped over the gates and her calf tried to follow. “I’m appreciative that the public serves as our eyes and ears throughout the Wood River Valley,” Hurd told the Express. “My patrol area is extremely large, so I am thankful of the public’s help in situations like this.”

