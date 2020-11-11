After this moose calf became wedged between two metal gates near Silver Creek last week—prompting calls to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game—Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd was able to free the animal and reunite it with its mother, left, and watch the pair walk off toward the creek. “[Hurd] was able to get the gates off their hinges and lower them to the ground, which allowed the calf to go free,” Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson said. From what Hurd could tell, the cow moose had jumped over the gates and her calf tried to follow. “I’m appreciative that the public serves as our eyes and ears throughout the Wood River Valley,” Hurd told the Express. “My patrol area is extremely large, so I am thankful of the public’s help in situations like this.”
Breaking News
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mountain lion attacks dog near Carey
- As coronavirus cases surge, risk deemed ‘critical’
- Welcome To Sunrise, Skiers
- The Roundup: Friday, Nov. 6
- The Roundup: Monday, Nov. 9
- The Roundup: Thursday, Nov. 5
- Health officials overwhelmed by surging COVID-19 caseload
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Nov. 10
- Twin Falls council shelves mask ordinance indefinitely
- ISP: No update in deaths of Midby, Murphy
Images
Commented
- Blaine County at ‘critical’ COVID-19 risk (41)
- Investigation finds East Fork water diversion unauthorized (41)
- Express 2020 endorsements (39)
- Ketchum enacts new coronavirus health order (39)
- Hailey tightens rules on COVID-19 (37)
- Ketchum: Hotel developer breached agreement (29)
- Hunting near homes is dangerous, dishonorable (28)
- BCSD: 55 students, 20 staff are in quarantine (28)
- Unholy ignorance and the path to dictatorship (26)
- As young students fall behind, school board debates 4-day plan for elementary grades (25)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Amid the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 in the Wood River Valley, one thing has …
On March 14, the South Central Public Health District announced the first confirme…
Blaine County’s gross domestic product surpassed its mid 2000s heights in 2017 and…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In