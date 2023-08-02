The Ketchum Ranger District implemented a road closure on Norton Lakes Road on Monday that is expected to last one week, with intermittent work also underway on Baker Creek Road.
The district is also working to remove late-winter avalanche debris that is restricting travel across Dollarhide Summit, out Warm Springs Road west of Ketchum.
“We have never seen it like this so late in the year,” said Ranger Matt Filbert.
Norton Lakes Road is being resurfaced with heavy equipment that “throws rocks,” said Filbert, and will be off limits due to safety concerns until Monday, Aug. 7. Those entering Norton Lakes from Prairie Creek or Minor Lake trails should be aware that using Norton Lakes Road for an exit will not be allowed until then.
Baker Creek Road will not be closed entirely, but travel will be intermittent.
In the Deer Creek drainage near Hailey, the district and Idaho Parks and Recreation are performing heavy maintenance on portions of the Wolftone and Kinsey trails.
“You may expect crews in that area,” Filbert said.
According to the Blaine County Recreation District Trail Link report, last week the Ketchum Ranger District's trail crew performed maintenance on Fox Peak Connector and Adams Rib trails.
“They are both cut-out,” reported BCRD Wood River Valley Trail Coordinator Chris Leman.
“The crew also cut-out the slide-path that was holding on the west end of Shadyside. There is still some snow and more trees will likely be melting out, perhaps making passage more difficult again,” Leman said.
At Galena Lodge, Spring Creek Trail between Cherry Creek and South Cherry is closed until approximately Aug. 6, Leman reported, to protect nesting birds.
“Northern goshawks are a Forest Service sensitive species,” Leman said. “Adult nesting goshawks can be very aggressive in defense of their nests. The pair in this area are exhibiting extremely aggressive behavior. To protect the nesting birds and to ensure your safety and that of other users, the trail will be closed until the nestlings fledge,” he said.
