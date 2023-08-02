Norton Lakes (copy)

The Norton Lakes are a popular summer hiking destination.

 Express photo by Greg Foley

The Ketchum Ranger District implemented a road closure on Norton Lakes Road on Monday that is expected to last one week, with intermittent work also underway on Baker Creek Road.

The district is also working to remove late-winter avalanche debris that is restricting travel across Dollarhide Summit, out Warm Springs Road west of Ketchum.

“We have never seen it like this so late in the year,” said Ranger Matt Filbert. 

