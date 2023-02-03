The famous weather-predicting groundhog Punxsutawney Phil gave a nod of approval Thursday to an official long-range forecast for the rest of the winter—at least for Idaho and some other parts of the Northwest.

In an annual ritual on Groundhog Day every Feb. 2 in Pennsylvania, Phil reportedly saw his shadow when he emerged from his den this week, thereby predicting six more weeks of winter weather.

Despite the tradition’s unscientific nature, the rodent’s prediction is in line with recent long-range forecasts for the Northwest issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

gfoley@mtexpress.com