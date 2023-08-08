Officials are overall optimistic about current wildfire conditions in and around the Wood River Valley, but they’re still knocking on wood that Blaine County emerges from fire season unscathed.
That was the main takeaway from a cross-agency update to the Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday briefing the board on local wildland fire risk heading into mid August. While no fire extra restrictions are yet in place, representatives from local and federal agencies urged vigilance.
County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who has a long history working on fire prevention and response, began Tuesday’s discussion with the caveats that despite a wet spring, there are increasingly dry conditions in some areas. Last year’s Ross Fork Fire began in mid-August and raged over the Labor Day weekend with windy conditions and high temperatures.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin also noted that fire seasons have grown longer over the years, and October fires are no longer unusual.
Matt Filbert, acting district ranger for the Ketchum District of the Sawtooth National Forest, said there are currently no fire restrictions in place on nearby Forest Service or BLM land.
That does not include the ban on fireworks, tracers and exploding targets, which are banned every year from May to October.
Filbert detailed the six criteria categories under which the Forest Service determines restrictions. Martin said the BLM uses the same criteria, though they weigh the categories differently.
First, there is determining the level of risk of a human caused fire, which can depend on the volume of recreationists. In an average July based on a 10-year period, Filbert said, there are 3.2 human caused fires. For 2023, there were three. The August average is four, and as of Aug. 7, there were not any.
Second, there is an assessment of how well the Forest Service is doing in terms of public outreach “to try to minimize human-caused fires,” he said.
The third category measures fuel moisture in various locations. The BLM measurements would likely deal with more sage brush, Filbert noted, while the Forest Service analyzes “large diameter dead woody materials.”
There is currently a 10% “dead fuel moisture” measurement, he said.
The fourth criteria relates to the “Smokey the Bear sign,” which as of Aug. 8 indicated “moderate” fire risk due to recent moisture. But, with an upcoming drying trend, Filbert said that is forecast to go to “very high.”
Next, they look at the eight to 14 day forecast, Filbert noted, which right now shows above average temperatures and below average precipitation.
Finally, the criteria assesses the current use of local resources, he said, which right now is “very quiet.”
Filbert also showed a map depicting “strategic response zones.” It is used as a prioritization guide, he said, in terms of identifying where the most “built structures exist,” and areas of less critical risk, as well as the more remote areas where, under certain conditions and times of the year, “we have the opportunity to manage for something other than protection. Fire is a natural process and the only thing that gets us out of the fuels problem.”
Joined by Blaine County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin, Sun Valley Fire Department Chief Taan Robrahn, and Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman, Filbert and Martin discussed the process for how different resources are requested, deployed, and funded.
“Where a fire starts is the main driver of the primary responsible agency,” Corwin said.
Currently there are “ample resources” available, Filbert said. And in very short order the local jurisdiction can access national resources, including aviation resources, smoke jumper crews, and engines.
Filbert called the response procedure and coordination between governmental agencies “a very seamless process” that has been functioning essentially the same for the past 80 years.
“From my perspective, we go into a unified command type scenario,” Martin said. “No one really cares about ownership. Everyone comes and puts the fire out to the best of their ability. We work out the paperwork after the fact. This valley does a good job at working through that process.”
But knowing exactly how the funding and reimbursement mechanisms work is very important, Corwin said, in that “these things get really, really expensive.”
Commission Chair Muffy Davis noted the board’s role in terms of issuing a disaster declaration and initiating mutual aid agreements. She also noted that fires don’t pay attention to borders or who owns the land or to what fire district it may belong, thus the critical nature of the collaboration.
On the Ross Creek fire, for example, Corwin said, the fire was on National Forest land, but Corwin assisted as a county liaison, helping with things like evacuation points and identifying what structures are potentially threatened.
Sun Valley and the North Blaine County Fire were heavily involved with the Ross Fork Fire Robrahn explained, while Bateman said he deals more with BLM land in the southern part of the county and agricultural burns.
Martin said in the northern part of Idaho, the BLM role is very different because there is much more state-owned land and thus more state resources in play.
On BLM land across the nation this year, Martin said the acreage burned is at “an all-time record low.”
Davis noted it would be advantageous if the state would “get into parity” with the county and federal restrictions, though that has not yet happened legislatively.
Filbert and Martin commended the Blaine County elected officials and employees for “top notch” engagement and being proactive. Martin noted the essential help with things like road closures, evacuations, airports, public information, and anything falling under “people management.”
McCleary said the intent is to always be “additive,” and that lessons are learned from every fire. She said she organized Tuesday’s “meet and greet” and update to be proactive in helping her fellow newer commissioners learn the lay of the fire response land and share information about the various roles in a non-emergency setting.
Ending his presentation on a less optimistic note, Filbert said the interagency forecast for August is for “above normal fire activity.” But it remains to be seen whether that plays out he said, adding the notable economic benefits of not having any fire restrictions on a region heavily supported by outdoor recreation and camping activities. ￼
The experts are calling for “above normal fire activity” in August. And our fire prevention plan is “knocking on wood”?
Pretty much everyone knows that knocking on wood is not a reasonable fire prevention strategy. In the state of Oregon, the BLM states on their website that “Fire restrictions and closures are one of the most effective tools that land management agencies can use to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires..." Following good science, Oregon, Washington, California, and British Columbia have had fire restrictions in place (state wide) for over a month. Those places don’t want any of the unnecessary fires that result from out-of-control campfires.
Why do other states protect their forests and communities but Idaho does not? The BLM and FS tell me they do not want to “restrict use”. And yet there is nothing that will restrict use MORE than a wildfire. No one wants to camp or fish or recreate in a smokey environment. In fact, when there is a fire, areas that are close to the fire are shut down. When there is a fire there IS NO USE, so why not prevent the fire to begin with. Hopefully, it is obvious, that once a place is burned out, the use will be diminished for decades as campers and hikers go to beautiful green forests in elsewhere.
The agencies also repeat over and over that the economy of the areas that utilize fire restrictions will be damaged. Why? Because people will not camp? People will not fish? That is utter hogwash and they have no data to back that up. Quite to the contrary, we do have excellent economic data that shows that a fire can really dent the economy. Ask any business in Ketchum/Sun Valley/McCall/Cascade or any place people like to recreate in the summers. They will all tell you that it is very impactful to have a fire/smoke. So come on BLM and FS, give us your data. Give us your survey that shows that if a person in Twin Falls or Boise wants to camp this weekend, that not being able to have a campfire will cause them NOT to go. How many of those people are there, and how much money do they spend?. If you have the numbers, backed by verifiable data, hand it over. As for now it is just a BLM/FS myth.
The BLM and FS wants US to stay vigilant? They need to control what they can. Use restrictions. How will our vigilance make up for the job they are NOT doing?
It is time that the BLM and FS start protecting our communities, our homes and our lives by using Stage 1 fire restrictions to prevent fires that start from unextinguished or unattended campfires. It is so simple. Just have a policy that every July 1st through October 1st there will be no campfires unless in an established and hosted campground. It is careless to allow campfires in every nook and cranny of Idaho.
In other states, the BLM and FS have permanent fire restrictions in areas that are geographically close to homes. By permanent, I mean the restrictions are put into place for 5 or 10 years and then renewed, so, essentially permanent. All areas within 10 miles or more of towns like Hailey, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Boise, McCall etc should have permanent fire restrictions. Isn’t protecting our towns more important than allowing someone from some other state to have a fire in a ring of stones in a free camping spot. Curious how much money they spend that makes up for that risk. A tank of gas, a hamburger, a t-shirt?.
Spot on Diane. We need to be pro-active in the backcountry to prevent wildfires. Yeah, you might not be able to have your marshmallows by the campfire...so what. It's better than losing an entire forest to human stupidity.
If you think about what the criteria are, the first two are ridiculous on their face. #1. They will restrict fires if there have been fires. Think about that one for a second. Let’s put out the fire after the house has burned down. And there is zero science behind it. Which is also true for #2. If they say the local economy will suffer if campfires aren’t permitted, where is the evidence? The analysis? Has anyone done a standard risk analysis (probability of loss event vs size of loss) and compared that to the cost of banning fires? That’s what the property insurance market exists for—why wouldn’t they use the tools that are available instead of just making judgment calls with no data? (Daryl, for once Skippy agrees with you.)
hell`s coming to breakfast josey wales
