Elkhorn Fire

While things were quiet in the Wood River Valley on Tuesday, the Elkhorn Fire continued to burn along the Salmon River in the Frank Church Wilderness. The fire, seen here on July 30, had burned nearly 25,000 acres as of Aug. 8.

 Photo courtesy of InciWeb

Officials are overall optimistic about current wildfire conditions in and around the Wood River Valley, but they’re still knocking on wood that Blaine County emerges from fire season unscathed.

That was the main takeaway from a cross-agency update to the Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday briefing the board on local wildland fire risk heading into mid August. While no fire extra restrictions are yet in place, representatives from local and federal agencies urged vigilance.

County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who has a long history working on fire prevention and response, began Tuesday’s discussion with the caveats that despite a wet spring, there are increasingly dry conditions in some areas. Last year’s Ross Fork Fire began in mid-August and raged over the Labor Day weekend with windy conditions and high temperatures.

