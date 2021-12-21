The BLM Shoshone Field Office will begin to enforce its annual seasonal motorized-use closures around the Wood River Valley on Jan. 1 to protect wintering deer and elk herds.
“These closures have gone into effect since 1982 to help protect animals that have to work harder in the winter for their food and shelter,” Shoshone Field Office wildlife biologist Jesse Rawson stated in a press release. “Disturbances to wildlife cause them to expend vital energy that is needed for survival. It is important to help minimize human-related stress on wildlife.”
The closures lift on April 30.
The BLM Shoshone Field Office can authorize additional land closures if it finds that non-motorized human use—such as dog-walking and snowshoeing—is negatively impacting wintering deer, elk, sage grouse, raptors and other species. Specific conditions have to be met to warrant such closures, however, including “extended subzero temperatures, several inches of crusted snow, and/or unusually deep snow conditions,” according to the BLM.
“Recreationists, motorized and non-motorized alike, should consider their potential impacts to deer and elk in the area this winter and adjust their actions accordingly to minimize disturbance,” the BLM stated.
Areas in the Wood River Valley that are closed annually to motorized use, including snowmobiles, through April 30 are:
- All BLM land north of East Fork and Greenhorn, including Timber Gulch and Greenhorn Gulch west of Gimlet, Peters Gulch east of Gimlet and the hills between Boundary Campground and Lake Creek trailhead
- South aspects of Ohio Gulch.
- Croy Creek south of Townsend Gulch
- Quigley Canyon to Muldoon Canyon
- Bell Mountain and Sawmill Canyon to Picabo
- Big and Little Beaver Drainages in Camas County
- Camp Creek and Poison Creek
- Martin/Big Dry Canyon east of Bellevue
- Elk Mountain area in the Little Wood Drainage
Open groomed snowmobile trails and ungroomed motorized corridors, which are regularly patrolled by BLM officers, include Quigley to Cove Creek, Muldoon, Sharps, Croy Creek to Camp Creek, Rock and West Glendale. Ungroomed corridors include Ohio Gulch, Indian Creek, Slaughterhouse, and Bell Mountain to Picabo.
Anyone can stop by the Shoshone Field Office at 400 W. F St. in Shoshone or for a seasonal closure map. A more detailed map is also available online at https://on.doi.gov/3H69Mtz. ￼
