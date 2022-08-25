Mormon Bend Fire

The Mormon Bend Fire shortly after its detection on Friday, Aug. 19.

 Courtesy Sawtooth National Forest/U.S. Forest Service

Lightning ignited a 40-acre wildfire in the Salmon River Canyon the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19, threatening nearby trails northeast of Stanley, the Sawtooth National Forest reported Saturday.

The Mormon Bend Fire—now 54 acres—is burning on the south side of the Salmon River between Mormon Bend and Rough Creek in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The Forest Service continues to ask the public to not stop along the highway between Mormon Bend campground and Sunbeam Hot Springs due to fire activity.

ejones@mtexpress.com

