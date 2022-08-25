Lightning ignited a 40-acre wildfire in the Salmon River Canyon the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19, threatening nearby trails northeast of Stanley, the Sawtooth National Forest reported Saturday.
The Mormon Bend Fire—now 54 acres—is burning on the south side of the Salmon River between Mormon Bend and Rough Creek in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
The Forest Service continues to ask the public to not stop along the highway between Mormon Bend campground and Sunbeam Hot Springs due to fire activity.
Sections of Rough Creek Road off of state Highway 75, Rough Creek Trailhead and the Sunny Gulch Trail are now under closure orders, the Forest Service announced, with Rough Creek Road blocked off with a road guard.
Numerous helicopters were ordered to the site over the weekend for bucket drops. As of Thursday afternoon, 35% of the fire perimeter was contained, the Forest Service said. Additional progress was expected after press time Thursday, with around 35 firefighters expected to be discharged from the incident Thursday evening.
Moose Fire nears 100,000 acres
Meanwhile, the human-caused Moose Fire near Salmon continues to grow to the west and south and threaten homes in unincorporated Lemhi County.
Mapped at 96,445 acres—or around 150 square miles—on Thursday, the Moose Fire is now the largest active wildfire in the U.S.
Fire officials reported on federal incident site InciWeb that the blaze has grown by over 20,000 acres since Friday, Aug. 12. Containment has only increased marginally over the past two weeks, from 34% to 38%.
No evacuation orders are currently in place, but residents in unincorporated town of Carmen to the west of state Highway 93 and residents in the unincorporated community of Shoup have been instructed to prepare for imminent evacuation.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to InciWeb. ￼
