Officials of the Salmon-Challis National Forest discovered earlier this month a smoldering tree in the footprint of the 2022 Moose Fire that has been burning since the wildfire raged through central Idaho last summer and fall.
The tree—referred to as a “snag” by the U.S. Forest Service—smoldered through a long and severe winter in central Idaho that brought near-record snowfall to numerous areas. A snag is a dead or dying tree that remains upright, sometimes missing its top or several branches.
“This tree is far interior of the fire perimeter and it has very low risk of spreading—therefore the tree will be allowed to continue burning until it self-extinguishes,” the Salmon-Challis National Forest stated in a news release. “There is a high likelihood that more trees in this same circumstance will be located this summer. Each newly reported burning tree will be individually assessed for the appropriate response.”
