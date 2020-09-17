More than 39,800 acres in the Sawtooth National Forest have now been consumed by wildfires in September, the majority of those from the Badger Fire 20 miles southwest of Oakley.
As of Wednesday, the Badger Fire had reached 35,314 acres, with multiple heads traveling north and east up the Trapper Creek drainage and Cottonwood Creek areas, according to federal incident management site InciWeb. The fire’s main fuel sources have been grass, timber and logging slash, or fallen limbs and woody debris generated by logging activity.
Six engines, two tactical water tenders, five helicopters and two dozers are currently on scene, with a total of 149 fire personnel fighting the blaze.
The Badger Fire pushed to the west on Wednesday and grew 8,000 acres, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement on Thursday. Containment is estimated for Oct. 31.
As of Thursday morning, the fire was zero percent contained.
“Weather, terrain and heavy fuel loading continue to create extremely difficult conditions for firefighters,” the Forest Service said. “The fire burned actively through the night and activity is expected to increase throughout the day.”
A red flag warning was issued on Thursday afternoon for Blaine and Cassia counties as well as most of southern Idaho, indicating high danger of fire growth.
Grouse Fire
The 3,980-acre Grouse Fire continues to burn along the boundary of the Sawtooth and Boise National Forests, with agencies coordinating on the management of the fire. The Abbot, Chaparral, Bird Creek, Snake Creek and Baumgartner campgrounds in the Sawtooth National forest remain closed.
As of Thursday morning, the Grouse Fire was 30 percent contained. Like the Badger Fire, its cause is still under investigation.
Trap Creek Fire
The Trap Creek Fire about 10 miles outside of Stanley has burned through about 420 acres so far since its ignition on Monday, necessitating a road closure on state Highway 21 between Grandjean and Cape Horn Roads.
Emergency vehicles are at the scene and a pilot car will escort travelers through the area, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
“Be advised that intermittent closures of the highway are possible due to increase in fire behavior,” the Forest Service stated.
The Trap Creek Fire has grown quickly, the service said, engulfing lodgepole pines in flame and causing the trees to fall onto the highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In