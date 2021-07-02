Faced with low water levels and extreme heat, The Nature Conservancy is completely closing Silver Creek Preserve to fishing ahead of the holiday weekend.
Citing low levels of dissolved oxygen, fishing will stop at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 2, to reduce stress on the fish, the stewards of the preserve announced Thursday evening.
The unprecedented move shuts access to arguably the valley’s most popular and productive trout streams ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year—and, according to Nature Conservancy spokeswoman Claire Cornell, underscores the “perfect storm” of conditions facing the valley right now.
“This is a significant step for us,” she told the Express on Friday. “We’ve never had to fully close access before.”
The decision comes as the valley faces the possibility of record-breaking heat in the days ahead. That's significant for the watershed, since warm water can hold less dissolved oxygen than cold water. Recent readings in the creek hit 73 degrees, The Nature Conservancy said, working to drive dissolved oxygen levels well below its threshold for “precautionary actions” to protect fish.
“These precautions are necessary for the health of the fishery to reduce stress on fish at a time when they are experiencing prolonged periods of stressful conditions,” The Nature Conservancy said in its announcement.
Those conditions are unlikely to improve in the near future as an extraordinary heat wave continues to grip the West. Temperatures in the south county are forecast to top out in the mid-90s for at least the next 10 days.
The Nature Conservancy will monitor conditions twice a week during that time, and plans to adjust restrictions if and when they improve. So far, though, Cornell had no estimate on reopening.
“I wish I had one,” she said. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s a perfect storm of conditions.”
