The National Forest Foundation’s Northern Rockies director, Dani Southard, stepped down from her role on Jan. 1 to devote more time to the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project and other local projects, Southard announced via email.
Southard originally joined the foundation in 2018 as its Northern Rockies program manager. Before that, she spent nearly six years as the Central Idaho Director for the Idaho Conservation League and helped establish the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve.
In her managerial capacity with the foundation, Southard helped develop several forest restoration programs based in central Idaho, including the Wood River Valley Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience Project and the Sawtooth Rivers to Peaks Treasured Landscape Initiative. More recently, she helped enlist volunteer crews from the foundation to plant thousands of whitebark pine seeds in Custer County.
