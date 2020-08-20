The Muldoon Fire, burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, was 55 percent contained as of Thursday morning.
After igniting Sunday, the blaze has spread to 374 acres. Ninety-eight firefighters, four engines and four helicopters were tackling the wildfire on Thursday.
According to a fire update from the national forest, the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is currently at “Very High” fire danger. Formal Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect in the Salmon-Challis National Forest 12:01 a.m. Friday.
“Don’t forget it is your responsibility to maintain and extinguish your campfire to prevent wildfires,” the update says. “Remember, if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave; pour water and add dirt to your campfire until it is cold. One spark is all it takes to start a wildfire.”
Ban campfires, we do not need to have them. People continue to leave campfires burning and don't put them out. I have had to put out quite a few campfires I have found left unattended and burning. People need to learn that a campfire is not essential to enjoying camping. To many wildfires have been started by abandoned campfires that are still burning, resulting in loss of public resources to enjoy and result in fire suppression costs that could be used to improve trails and campgrounds.
