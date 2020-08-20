Muldoon Fire Scorched Earth

The fire, now 55 percent contained, left scorched earth in its wake.

 Photo courtesy of InciWeb

The Muldoon Fire, burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, was 55 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

After igniting Sunday, the blaze has spread to 374 acres. Ninety-eight firefighters, four engines and four helicopters were tackling the wildfire on Thursday.

According to a fire update from the national forest, the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is currently at “Very High” fire danger. Formal Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect in the Salmon-Challis National Forest 12:01 a.m. Friday.

“Don’t forget it is your responsibility to maintain and extinguish your campfire to prevent wildfires,” the update says. “Remember, if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave; pour water and add dirt to your campfire until it is cold. One spark is all it takes to start a wildfire.”

