The Muldoon Fire on the Salmon-Challis National Forest was 100 percent contained as of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the federal incident information system InciWeb. The site is about 20 miles southwest of Mackay and approximately half a mile from the Star Hope Campground.
The fire ignited on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 16, and spread to a total of 374 acres before crews achieved full containment. At its apex, about 100 firefighters combated the blaze, bolstered by four helicopters and four engines. Currently, two engines and nine personnel are monitoring what remains of the fire, which is "creeping and smoldering," according to InciWeb.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued a new Red Flag warning, which will go into effect at noon today and remain in place until 9 p.m. The warning covers the Sawtooth National Forest and Salmon-Challis National Forest, as well as many other areas in south central Idaho.
This Red Flag warning indicates severe wildfire danger, citing monsoon moisture and scattered thunderstorms.
Earlier this month, Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect in the Sawtooth National Forest, the Bureau of Land Management's Twin Falls District, state lands and the Salmon-Challis National Forest. These restrictions ban campfires, outdoor smoking and most other fires.
