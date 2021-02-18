The Hailey Public Library is continuing its “Wildlife Among Us” virtual series tonight at 5:30 p.m. with a look at mountain lion behavior from Idaho Department of Fish and Game wildlife biologist Sierra Robatcek.
Earlier this month, the Magic Valley Fish and Game Office reported a steep increase in calls about mountain lion sightings and encounters in the Wood River Valley. Call volume has correlated with the increased number of deer and elk—lions’ prey of choice—heading down to their preferred winter ranges, the office said.
Anyone interested in attending can RSVP to Hailey Library Programs and Engagement Coordinator Kristin Fletcher at kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org for a Zoom link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In