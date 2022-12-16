A small dog narrowly survived an attack by a mountain lion at a home in southwestern Hailey early Tuesday evening.

The attack reportedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Robinhood Drive, located in the Sherwood Forest subdivision between the China Gardens and Della View subdivisions.

Sherwood Forest resident Tory Taglio said he took his 5-year-old Dachshund-chihuahua mix, Jojo, out to the driveway after dusk. Feeling safe in the driveway, Taglio didn’t have Jojo on a leash, like she’d normally be. After about ten minutes, the pair were about to head back inside when the dog smelled something under a car. Jojo ran to the front bumper and started barking. Then, she yelped and came running back to him, bleeding, her flank partially cut open.

Jojo open wound

“Jojo” the Chiweenie was treated at the Sawtooth Animal Center in Bellevue after a mountain lion sprang on her from underneath a car.

A mountain lion crosses a driveway on Robinhood Drive in Hailey. "I walk with a ski pole and I play my phone, along with making loud noises," neighbor Irene Robinson told the Express. "I have been living in fear of these cats for years, but I have to walk my dog."

