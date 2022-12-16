Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
December 16, 2022
A mountain lion crosses a driveway on Robinhood Drive in Hailey this month. “I walk with a ski pole and I play my phone, along with making loud noises,” neighbor Irene Robinson said. “I have been living in fear of these cats for years but I have to walk my dog.”
A small dog narrowly survived an attack by a mountain lion at a home in southwestern Hailey early Tuesday evening.
The attack reportedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Robinhood Drive, located in the Sherwood Forest subdivision between the China Gardens and Della View subdivisions.
Sherwood Forest resident Tory Taglio said he took his 5-year-old Dachshund-chihuahua mix, Jojo, out to the driveway after dusk. Feeling safe in the driveway, Taglio didn’t have Jojo on a leash, like she’d normally be. After about ten minutes, the pair were about to head back inside when the dog smelled something under a car. Jojo ran to the front bumper and started barking. Then, she yelped and came running back to him, bleeding, her flank partially cut open.
Taglio said he realized that the dog had been swiped from under the car. A “very large” lion then walked out in front of the car and stared down the dog “within five feet of her,” Taglio recalled. He said he yelled at the lion, but with little effect.
“I’m yelling at both of them, yelling for Jojo to come to me and sit, and for the lion to get away. Nothing was working. He just gave me a ‘What?’ kind of look and, three or four seconds later, took off,” Taglio said. “It seemed like a long time. The cat was not frightened of me.”
Taglio, an avid hunter, said he’d never seen a lion that large or aggressive.
“I’m guessing he was a male, 170 to 200 pounds, but of course with the winter coat they look bigger,” he said. “I’ve seen wolves and cougars out hunting. Game all around. That’s why I moved out here. I never worried about [lions], and I’ve seen them on Ring [camera footage] in the neighborhood, but never thought one would be 10 feet in front of me, going after my dog.”
Taglio said Jojo’s wound was stitched up at the Sawtooth Animal Center in Bellevue. He added that he was thankful the lion was crouched under the car, which prevented it from springing on top of the dog.
“Jojo is doing fine now, all stitched up and medicated,” he said. “We should change her name to ‘Lucky.’”
Taglio said he was concerned about neighbors with young kids.
“We have a lot of young children in the neighborhood, more so in the last two years. If you don’t mind living with apex predators, then that’s OK. But a lot of families have moved up here and might not know about the risk. My neighbor sends his little girl out to get the mail after dark with a headlamp.
“I’m pretty sure that a 75-pound child would be less intimidating than I am,” he added. “At the very least, I think people are going to lose pets.”
Taglio said word of the mauling quickly spread across the neighborhood via texts and phone calls, and someone called Fish and Game, after which point officers reached out to interview him.
“I don’t want to see Fish and Game put the lion down because the truth is, if you kill it, another one will be in its place in about a month or so—they’re following the elk herd down in Draper Preserve,” he said. “I’m not looking to sensationalize this, but as long as we have elk in our valley, people should be aware [of lions] because the situation isn’t going to change.”
Fellow Sherwood Forest resident Sally Metcalf told the Express that the neighborhood has a text chain set up to alert some 30 dog owners to any lion activity.
“It’s really worked so well, and I think other neighborhoods should try it,” she said. “We help each other out here a lot, and we will call anyone who’s not on the chain. Unfortunately, Tuesday night, nobody saw the cougar. He was stealthy.”
Metcalf said she is used to seeing mountain lions, having lived in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains for decades, and was inclined to “leave it alone,” but understood that other residents may feel differently.
“Half of us want to leave the cougar alone and just really pay attention to our surroundings. The other half want Fish and Game to euthanize him. I think another one would just show up in that case. You can’t sanitize the whole place,” she said.
Fish and Game is urging everyone in the area to be hypervigilant, said regional spokesman Terry Thompson, especially during early morning and evening hours when mountain lions are typically more active.
Regional Supervisor Craig White noted that the department takes mountain lion attacks very seriously and uses the information to keep the community safe, not to euthanize animals.
“We hear reports that some in our communities advise against calling Fish and Game when a mountain lion or black bear is seen in a neighborhood or becomes involved in some type of conflict, because there is a perception that calling will always result in animals being euthanized,” White said in a press release. “That statement is not true.
“Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions and bears from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game has options to deter wildlife, such as hazing, only resorting to lethal removal if an animal has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.”
I would like to see the Wood River Land Trust and the Idaho Fish and Game review their policy of leaving carrion in the Draper Preserve.
